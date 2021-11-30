Eficode positioned as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Report on Public Cloud - Solutions & Services

Eficode is recognized by ISG for its "extensive domain, technological and cultural expertise"

HELSINKI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eficode, Europe's leading DevOps company, has been recognized by ISG (Information Services Group), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, as a Leader for Public Cloud - Services & Solutions in the Nordic region, in their 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant report.

The ISG Provider Lens™ report assists organizations with the evaluation of public cloud transformation solutions and service providers that can help them modernize their infrastructure by leveraging cloud technologies to drive innovation, speed, and efficiency. The Leader recognition received by Eficode exhibits a highly attractive product and service offering and a very strong market and competitive position.

"We are seeing a massive shift to outcome-based digital transformation engagements. The majority of clients are no longer looking for a vendor to deliver SLA. They need a core innovation partner.", says Manoj Chandra Jha, Lead Research Analyst at ISG. "As multi-cloud solutions become a common approach, Eficode can leverage its capabilities in service design, implementation of cloud-native applications, and DevOps."

In the quadrant report for the Nordics, ISG highlights the current market positioning of these providers, based on the depth of service offering and market presence. Eficode's Leader position signifies its fulfilment of all requirements for successful market cultivation. According to ISG, Eficode has the "specialized knowledge needed to guide clients through their application transformation journeys".

"There is new momentum in Europe to build and grow user-centered digital services. Massive investments and an increase in acquisitions show that businesses need as much innovation as scalability.", says Ilari Nurmi, CEO at Eficode. "Our customers have recognized that user-centered software development is closely linked to cloud technologies, as well as with Agile and DevOps practices. We take pride in sharing our expertise in Agile, DevOps, Cloud and ITSM with our customers, and build the future of software development."

Eficode has a proven track record in helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation with the cloud and is a certified partner of leading cloud service and technology providers AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes. The team has helped Moi Mobiili migrate to the public cloud, KAMU Health set up Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform, Sennheiser with Azure Cloud and DevOps adoption and Firstbeat Technologies adopt cloud solutions while completing a successful digital transformation with Eficode assessments. Eficode works with both public and private companies helping them define cloud strategy, enabling success through project execution, hands-on technical expertise and by offering a wide selection of state-of-the-art training courses. Eficode's cloud advisors, architects and engineers support companies in their adoption of cloud-oriented technologies, processes, and approaches.

