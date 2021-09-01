Eficode doubles revenue to over 72 m€, continues international growth with DevOps

Growth surged due to international DevOps consulting, Atlassian tools, and Eficode ROOT managed services

HELSINKI, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eficode, the leading company in Europe driving the Agile and DevOps movements, announced that its revenue more than doubled from the last fiscal year to over 72 million euros.

The increase in revenue was fueled by both strong organic growth and the acquisitions of Riada from Sweden, Beecom from Switzerland and Contribyte from Finland. Now the majority of the income and customer base resides outside Finland. Eficode now has more than 1000 customers, with a number of significant new customers including McLaren, Deutsche Telekom, and Sandvik.

Companies continue to seek competitive advantages from software development and from more agile workplaces. This means businesses across Europe need more advice, training and help transforming and adopting an Agile and DevOps culture in their software development. As a result, Eficode has signed multiple agreements, especially with the customers in the finance industry, to adopt the Jira Alignsolution, often in association with The Scaled Agile Framework® (SAFe®).

In addition, the need to serve customers better, has created a move, across industries, to adopt cloud and managed services for tools and technologies, to support Agile and DevOps ways of working. As an example, Eficode ROOT DevOps Platformwas selected by one of the world's biggest online gaming companies, alongside numerous other businesses across Continental Europe and the Nordics.

The DevOps Conference event organized by Eficode in March had gained over 10000 registrations with raving attendee feedback. The top 10 countries included The United States, The United Kingdom, Nordic countries, Germany, and The Netherlands.

In March, Eficode won the global Atlassian partner of the year award in DevOps- the third time in a row. Simultaneously Atlassian named Riada - Now part of Eficode, Atlassian Partner of the Year 2020 in Services. Eficode is now a Platinum partner position for Atlassian in all Nordic countries, The Netherlands, and Switzerland. Eficode was also the first Certified Professional Services partner for GitLab in Europe.

Eficode was also positioned as a "Rising Star" by ISG in their Provider Lens™ Quadrant report for Public Cloud - Solutions & Services in the Nordic region, due to Eficode's "promising portfolio" and "high future potential."

The EU Website Accessibility Directive continued to fuel our accessibility projects, reinforcing our position as the recognized provider of accessibility and UX research. Eficode also continued to expand the software modernization and cloud transformation projects internationally.

"Businesses keep adopting Agile and DevOps. That takes know-how from a wide range of areas: people, processes, and tools. We are honoured that so many businesses turn to us for guidance and advice on this", says Eficode CEO, Ilari Nurmi. "And I am proud of our now more than 450 Eficodeans for their exceptional work every day.

