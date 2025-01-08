DJI Matrice 4 Series Brings Intelligence to Aerial Operations

New Matrice 4T and Matrice 4E enterprise drones feature smart detection with AI for Smarter Operations and Laser Range Finder for Real-Time Precise Measurement

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civil drones and creative camera technology, today introduces the DJI Matrice 4 Series as the company's new compact flagship enterprise drone series. Launching with the Matrice 4T and Matrice 4E, these new intelligent multi-sensor compact drones feature advanced capabilities such as smart detection and laser range finder measurement. With an AI computing platform and significantly enhanced sensing capabilities, flight operations with these drones will be even safer and more reliable than ever before.

DJI Matrice 4 Series

"With the Matrice 4 Series, DJI is ushering in a new era of intelligent aerial operations. In equipping our industry-leading enterprise drones with AI, search and rescue teams can save lives faster," said Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI. "Moreover, the intelligent features in the Matrice 4 Series will be raised to a new level, enabling enterprise drones to better address the escalating operational demands in different complex scenarios."

Multiple Intelligent Sensors for Detailed Night or Day Visuals and Precision Mapping

The DJI Matrice 4 Series features a medium tele camera and a tele camera. With the optical 70mm medium telephoto lens, screws and cracks can be inspected on power lines and bridges 10 meters away. Longer range inspections from up to 250m away can be done with 168mm telephoto lens, while the laser range finder can measure distances 1,800 meters away.

The DJI Matrice 4T can serve various industries, from emergency response and public safety to energy management. The infrared thermal camera supports High-Res Mode up to 1280x1024 pixels, the NIR auxiliary light illuminates distances up to 100 meters. It also has a 24mm wide-angle lens and IR-Cut Filter for clear visuals day and night. DJI now also provides the necessary model training tools and third-party developer certification process to access onboard computing capability, helping expand new drone AI application fields.

The DJI Matrice 4E is designed for surveying, mapping, and inspections. The 24mm wide-angle lens with mechanical shutter allows for high-speed aerial surveying from multiple angles. Rapid 0.5-second interval shooting at 21 m/s is supported. With Smart 3D Capture, rough models and precise mapping routes can be generated on the remote controller.

Intelligent Aerial Support for Search and Rescue Missions

With the built-in AI model, the Matrice 4 Series serves as a second pair of eyes during search and rescue missions. Vehicles and vessels can be quickly detected from a distance, even in difficult terrain.

Other Standout Features

Excellent Visuals in Complex Environments: Night mode upgraded with larger apertures and intelligent low-light capabilities, allow for better low-light performance.

Night mode upgraded with larger apertures and intelligent low-light capabilities, allow for better low-light performance. New Accessories for Efficiency and Adaptability: DJI AL1 SpotLight can illuminate 100 meters away. DJI AS1 Speaker can broadcast up to 300 meters and reach 114 decibels at 1 meter. Meanwhile, the D-RTK 3 Multifunctional Station can extend the image transmission range in network-free areas.

DJI AL1 SpotLight can illuminate 100 meters away. DJI AS1 Speaker can broadcast up to 300 meters and reach 114 decibels at 1 meter. Meanwhile, the D-RTK 3 Multifunctional Station can extend the image transmission range in network-free areas. Industry-Leading Privacy Controls: DJI puts customers in control of their data. Users must opt-in to share photos or videos with DJI, and US-based users can no longer sync flight logs with DJI servers. For heightened data security needs, Local Data Mode can sever the app's Internet connection. Learn more: DJI Trust Center

The DJI Care Enterprise Plus and the Official Extended Warranty Service offer a comprehensive protection plan for the DJI Matrice 4 Series, covering various accidental damages.

Availability

The DJI Matrice 4 Series is available for purchase today from authorized DJI Enterprise dealers in several configurations.

Learn more: http:// enterprise.dji.com/matrice-4-series

*All data was measured using a production model in a controlled environment. For more information, please refer to our official website: http://enterprise.dji.com/matrice-4-series

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593626/DJI_Matrice_4_Series.jpg