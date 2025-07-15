New agricultural drones offer higher efficiency, improved safety, and better capabilities to support spraying, spreading — and now lifting

SHENZHEN, China, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the world leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today announces the global launch of the DJI Agras T100, DJI Agras T70P, and DJI Agras T25P. The newest generation of DJI Agriculture's popular spray drones builds on over 12 years of dedicated research and development. Not only can they carry heavier payloads, but these agricultural drones can also support multiple application scenarios with higher operational efficiency. Each drone features industry-leading safety systems and more intelligent features for fully automated operations.

DJI Agras T100, T70P and T25P Launches Globally（from left to right: T70P,T100,T25P）

"For more than a decade, DJI Agriculture has advanced precision farming globally with our advanced drone technology. With nearly 500,000 trained operators worldwide as of May, the industry is maturing, and the demand for spray drones continues to grow annually. Today, more than 500,000 DJI Agriculture drones are used to treat 300 types of crops in 100 countries, " said Yuan Zhang, Head of Global Sales at DJI Agriculture. "With the next generation of DJI Agriculture drones, we continue to innovate how we farm and feed communities, while reducing the environmental costs to our planet."

Tackle Bigger Jobs with the Agras T100

Designed for large-scale commercial growers, the Agras T100 can carry a maximum payload of 100 L for spraying, 150 L for spreading, or 100 kg for lifting, with the maximum operation speed increased to 20 m/s**. Compared to its predecessor, it is twice as efficient for high-volume spraying and faster for large-capacity spreading. With an industry-leading safety system equipped with LiDAR, millimeter-wave radar, and a Penta-Vision system, it delivers an unparalleledly safe and intelligent operational experience.

Work More Efficiently with the Agras T70P

The Agras T70P features multiple upgrades to increase operational efficiency, with the maximum operation speed increased to 20 m/s**. It can carry a maximum payload of 70 L for spraying, 100 L for spreading, or 65 kg for lifting. At the same time, it offers the same flow rates and fine mist droplet size as the Agras T100, along with its new spreading system and lifting system. The Agras T70P is equipped with the Safety System 3.0, which features millimeter-wave radar and a Tri-Vision system for obstacle detection, smarter route selection, and significantly improved obstacle clearance rates.

Compact and Flexible for Solo Operations with the Agras T25P

The Agras T25P retains its predecessor's compact and foldable design but offers the upgraded 25 kg high-precision screw feeder spreading system 4.0 and the Safety System 3.0. Ideal for solo operations, the Agras T25P is easy to transport, set up, and allows for fully automated operations in aerial mapping and plant protection.

New Training Program for Agriculture Drone Operations

DJI Agriculture now offers new pilot training courses under DJI Academy. The program will first be available in 15 countries in the Americas and Asia. Pilots will learn essential skills for operating agricultural drones, including crop protection spraying and spreading, safe piloting practices, and improving efficiency with maximum effectiveness.

Availability

The DJI Agras T100, T70P, and T25P will be available for sale globally starting in Southeast Asia and Latin America. For more information on local availability and pricing, please contact authorized DJI Agriculture dealers in your country or region.

Learn more:

https://ag.dji.com/t100

https://ag.dji.com/t70p

https://ag.dji.com/t25p

*All data was measured using a production model in a controlled environment.

**May vary in different markets due to local regulations.

About DJI Agriculture

DJI Agriculture was established by DJI in 2015 with the mission to bring innovative drone technology to farming, making it more sustainable, efficient, and safer. DJI began investing in R&D for the advancement of spray drones in 2012, before it created a dedicated business unit for agriculture drones. As the leader of the drone industry, DJI is building a world by continuously promoting human advancement through products that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before. Today, an estimated 500,000 agricultural drones are in use worldwide to treat more than 300 types of crops in more than 100 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731408/DJI_Agras_T100_T70P_T25P_Launches_Globally_from_left_T70P_T100.jpg