Enterprise Flagship Drone Platform Enhanced with Extended Flight Time, Intelligent Power-Line-Level Obstacle Sensing, and Heavier Payload Capacity

SHENZHEN, China, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civil drones and creative camera technology, today introduces DJI Matrice 400 as the company's new enterprise flagship drone platform. It boasts an impressive 59-minute flight time, a payload capacity of up to 6 kg, and a powerful LiDAR and mmWave radar-based obstacle sensing system. Meanwhile, the O4 Enterprise Enhanced Video Transmission and Airborne Relay Video Transmission ensure safer handling and easier operations. Designed for versatility, DJI Matrice 400 can aid emergency response, power line inspections, large-scale mapping, engineering, and construction.

DJI Matrice 400 Sets New Standard for Intelligent and Efficient Long-Endurance Aerial Missions Supports Multiple Payloads for Multiple Scenarios

"DJI sets the gold standard worldwide for operational safety, efficiency, and reliability with our enterprise drones. This is why professionals across industries rely on DJI drones for critical search and rescue missions, situational awareness, and commercial jobs around the world," said Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI. "With DJI Matrice 400, we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible with nearly an hour of flight time and more intelligent features to ensure the safety of people and property."

Extended Range, Reliable Performance

Matrice 400 delivers improved flight capabilities, with up to 59 minutes of forward flight time, even with a payload, and up to 53 minutes of hovering. With an IP55 protection rating, it can operate in harsh environments and extreme temperatures from -20°C to 50°C.

Power-Line-Level Obstacle Avoidance

Matrice 400 can avoid buildings and mountains while flying up to 25 m/s. Equipped with LiDAR, mm-Wave radar, and full-color low-light fisheye vision sensors, it can also avoid smaller objects like high-voltage power lines on a mountain range at night. It can also fly stably close to wind turbine blades and safely return with its fusion positioning system – even when the return point has not been updated.

Robust Video Transmission

Matrice 400 can achieve image transmission up to 40 km with its O4 Enterprise Enhanced Video Transmission. Meanwhile, the built-in video transmission relay module can significantly expand the operational range in severely obstructed environments.

Ultra Intelligent, Ultra Efficient Automated Operations

Matrice 400 ensures more efficient and automated operations thanks to new intelligent features, such as Smart Detection and Smart AR Projection. For example, Power Line AR can recreate an obstacle on the remote controller display when detected.

Supports Multiple Payloads for Multiple Scenarios

Matrice 400's four external E-Port V2 ports allow up to seven payloads to be mounted simultaneously, with a maximum 6 kg load capacity. It supports free switching between single and dual downward gimbals, and it also features a third gimbal connector. Payloads from DJI and third parties are compatible, including the Zenmuse H30 Series, L2, P1, S1, V1, and Manifold 3.

Industry-Leading Privacy Controls

DJI meets the enhanced data security and privacy needs of enterprise operators through a wide range of privacy controls. Users must opt in to share photos or videos with DJI, and US-based users can no longer sync flight logs with DJI servers. For heightened data security needs, Local Data Mode can sever the app's Internet connection. Learn more: DJI Trust Center .

Availability

DJI Matrice 400 is available for purchase through authorized DJI Enterprise dealers .

The DJI Care Enterprise Plus and the Official Extended Warranty Service offer a comprehensive protection plan for the DJI Matrice 400, covering various damages. Offerings may vary by country/region.

*All data was measured using a production model in a controlled environment.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as cycling, renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

