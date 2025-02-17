DeriW: A Zero-Gas Trading Platform to Debut With Testnet at Consensus Hong Kong 2025

HONG KONG, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first zero-gas-fee decentralized exchange, DeriW, will unveil its innovative perpetual exchange platform at Consensus HK 2025. It is backed by the CoinW team which has eight years of experience in the blockchain industry. The DeriW team will be present from February 18 to 20 at CoinW's Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) booth.

Event participants are invited to visit and explore DeriW's revolutionary trading platform as well as connect with the team.

DeriW Official Launch at CoinW’s 'Connecting Legends' After-Party

This is a key opportunity for traders and affiliates to learn, engage, and join the DeriW ecosystem.

A New Era of Decentralized Trading

DeriW is engineered on a sophisticated Rollup architecture.

This allows it to inherit Ethereum's robust security features while enhancing transparency by integrating Layer 3 applications with Layer 2 infrastructure.

The platform can achieve fast and efficient high-speed trading speeds of up to 80,000 transactions per second.

Building on its technological prowess, DeriW has introduced the Pendulum AMM model to its liquidity pools.

It promises Liquidity Partners zero slippage and attractive annual percentage yield (APY) rates.

These innovations position DeriW as a cost-efficient, high-performance, and transparent solution in the decentralized trading space.

Official Launch at the 'Connecting Legends' After-Party

The official DeriW product launch will take place during CoinW's 'Connecting Legends' After-Party on February 19 at Cloud 39 - The Henderson.

It starts at 7 PM, with the launch presentation at 7:40 PM which will feature insights from blockchain industry leaders and key affiliates.

Attendees can experience DeriW's advanced trading features, explore ecosystem opportunities, and provide direct feedback with the team.

Testnet

Parallel to the product launch, DeriW is set to announce the commencement of its Testnet phase.

Users can explore the platform's functionalities through a series of Trading and Community events, which is perfectly timed with CoinW's exclusive Airdrop Event.

Participants in the Testnet will have the first-hand opportunity to claim $DER rewards, which will be distributed upon the Mainnet launch.

Roadmap

DeriW's development is strategically planned, as outlined in the roadmap below.

2024 Q3: Testnet launched, core function testing opened, and early user incentive program launched

Testnet launched, core function testing opened, and early user incentive program launched 2024 Q4: Core community building, global trading competitions and meme creation activities, collecting user feedback to optimize product experience

Core community building, global trading competitions and meme creation activities, collecting user feedback to optimize product experience 2025 Q1: A major upgrade of the testnet, comprehensively improving the performance of the public chain, and iterating the platform's trading and LP systems

A major upgrade of the testnet, comprehensively improving the performance of the public chain, and iterating the platform's trading and LP systems 2025 Q2: The mainnet is officially released, TGE tokens are generated, and the ecological construction plan is launched

The mainnet is officially released, TGE tokens are generated, and the ecological construction plan is launched 2025 Q3: Open professional-grade API interface to support quantitative trading and support the launch of custom trading pairs

Open professional-grade API interface to support quantitative trading and support the launch of custom trading pairs 2025 Q4: Build a global trader community for a smarter and more efficient user experience

In the first quarter of the year, DeriW will introduce customizable protocols to support minor trading currency pairs, enhancing its versatility.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, DeriW aims to foster a global trading community and expand its offerings with new derivative products, ensuring a more dynamic and engaging trading experience.

Be part of DeriW's groundbreaking journey at Consensus Hong Kong 2025. Experience the next-generation zero-gas decentralized trading platform and secure early access to its Testnet.

See you there!

