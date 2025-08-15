CoinW Completes Major Platform Upgrade, Entering a New Era in the Future of Trading

HONG KONG, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital assets and decentralized technologies evolve at a rapid pace, user expectations for trading platforms have grown from simple transactions to a comprehensive, all-scenario, all-asset, and all-mode experience. Integrated ecosystems are fast becoming the industry's defining trend.

Shaping the Future of Trading CoinW Core Ecosystem

CoinW, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency asset trading platforms , today announced the completion of a full-scale upgrade to its platform architecture and business framework. This milestone unites CoinW's diversified investments and ecosystem initiatives worldwide, spanning centralized and decentralized trading, foundational public chain infrastructure, and institutional-grade services, into a fully interconnected global digital asset ecosystem.

The result is a high-performance, secure, and flexible environment for both asset management and trading.

From Fragmented to Unified: A New Chapter in the Future of Trading

For over a decade, digital asset exchanges have been the primary gateway to the blockchain world. Each major leap forward has come from innovation in trading models and improvements in user experience. Early platforms relied on centralized matching, offering high efficiency and liquidity but limited decentralization, with assets in full custody by the platform. As market needs grew, exchanges expanded to spot, derivatives, earn, Launchpad, and other services, creating the foundation of a multi-faceted product ecosystem.

The rise of DeFi brought unique advantages in asset self-custody and on-chain transparency, attracting a surge of users and capital. To balance liquidity, efficiency, and autonomy, many platforms began integrating CEX and DEX capabilities, allowing users to switch freely between them.

However, the growing diversity of on-chain assets, increasing demand for cross-chain trading, and large-scale institutional participation have revealed the limits of this hybrid model. Data silos, restricted asset flows, and inefficient strategy execution now hinder the user experience. The market needs a new platform architecture that delivers truly seamless, borderless trading.

CoinW's full-stack integration upgrade answers this demand. Built on a unified account system and strategy engine, the platform deeply combines trading, settlement, custody, and assetization. It introduces AI-driven strategy execution and cross-scenario asset access, enabling smooth collaboration across asset classes, trading modes, and market environments. Both individuals and institutions can now deploy strategies, trade assets, and grow portfolios in one connected system.

This upgrade is not only a technological and operational leap—it marks a milestone as CoinW enters a new era in the Future of Trading.

Three Core Features of the Upgraded CoinW Platform

Strategy-Driven Execution : The system automatically routes between AMM and CLOB based on user behavior and market conditions, while assisting in optimizing order execution strategies.

: The system automatically routes between AMM and CLOB based on user behavior and market conditions, while assisting in optimizing order execution strategies. Multi-Scenario Asset Access : Supports on-chain settlement, MPC self-custody, and trading of diverse asset classes including RWA (such as government bonds, equities, gold, and REITs).

: Supports on-chain settlement, MPC self-custody, and trading of diverse asset classes including RWA (such as government bonds, equities, gold, and REITs). Modular Functionality: Users can activate centralized, decentralized, or institutional trading modules as needed, with a unified account system ensuring seamless data and capital flows.

Four Pillars Powering a Complete Ecosystem

Following its full-stack integration upgrade, CoinW's investment and strategic ecosystem is now anchored by four core pillars. Each pillar offers a complete suite of functions and services, designed to address the diverse needs of different user segments in trading and asset management.

Backed by a unified infrastructure, data and assets can move seamlessly across multiple scenarios, chains, and asset classes—ensuring a consistent user experience and efficient resource allocation. This "clear division of roles, unified architecture, and unified account system" approach delivers greater flexibility and scalability across the entire ecosystem.

CoinW Integrated Trading Platform : Operating in over 200 countries and regions, supporting a wide range of mainstream and long-tail trading pairs. The platform leverages AI strategy tools and multi-layer risk controls to deliver intelligent order routing and optimized matching, providing users with an efficient and secure trading experience in a centralized environment.





: Operating in over 200 countries and regions, supporting a wide range of mainstream and long-tail trading pairs. The platform leverages AI strategy tools and multi-layer risk controls to deliver intelligent order routing and optimized matching, providing users with an efficient and secure trading experience in a centralized environment. GemW On-Chain Asset Aggregation Platform : Aggregates high-potential and long-tail on-chain assets. Users can trade instantly without configuring a wallet or holding gas tokens — simply by entering a contract address. Powered by the LENS model, the platform combines on-chain data, social sentiment, and project analysis to help users identify promising assets.





: Aggregates high-potential and long-tail on-chain assets. Users can trade instantly without configuring a wallet or holding gas tokens — simply by entering a contract address. Powered by the LENS model, the platform combines on-chain data, social sentiment, and project analysis to help users identify promising assets. DeriW Public Blockchain Infrastructure : Built on a Rollup architecture with processing capacity of up to 80,000 TPS, enabling zero-gas perpetual futures trading and transparent on-chain matching. It also offers high-yield LP liquidity pools to deliver an efficient, transparent, and low-cost on-chain trading experience.





: Built on a Rollup architecture with processing capacity of up to 80,000 TPS, enabling zero-gas perpetual futures trading and transparent on-chain matching. It also offers high-yield LP liquidity pools to deliver an efficient, transparent, and low-cost on-chain trading experience. PropW Proprietary Trading Platform: Designed for professional traders and institutional investors, offering quantitative trading tools, API access, flexible risk management solutions, and cross-market strategy support. The platform meets the demands of high-frequency and large-volume trading, providing an institutional-grade experience within a unified account system.

"Digital asset services are evolving from single-point trading to full-stack ecosystems, with increasing demand for cross-scenario liquidity and consistent user experiences," said Nassar Al Achkar, Chief Strategy Officer of CoinW. "Through a unified account system, we eliminate the boundaries that restrict asset management. This reflects not only our commitment to enhancing the user experience but also our strategic vision for global ecosystem synergy. CoinW is dedicated to building the financial gateway of the future, delivering a seamless and sustainable digital asset service."

Looking ahead, CoinW will continue to expand the range of supported on-chain assets, advance its AI strategy engine, and improve multi-chain and cross-scenario integration. As digital assets become an integral part of global financial infrastructure, CoinW will leverage its unified account system and full-stack architecture to provide a smooth, efficient, and secure service experience.

More than just an upgrade, it marks the official dawn of the "Future of Trading."

About CoinW

Founded in 2017, CoinW has grown into one of the world's leading cryptocurrency asset trading platforms , serving a vast and diverse global user base. The platform offers intelligent trading services, with a daily trading volume exceeding $5 billion and a consistent top 4 ranking in CoinMarketCap's futures markets. With over 15 million registered users, CoinW is deeply committed to advancing wealth creation and blockchain innovation, continually enhancing its product ecosystem with innovations. Since 2022, CoinW has significantly expanded its global brand presence through international sports sponsorships, including a high-profile partnership with football legend Andrea Pirlo . In addition to its commercial growth, CoinW is actively engaged in corporate social responsibility — from donating supplies to orphanages in Africa to supporting animal welfare in Taiwan. Looking ahead, CoinW aims to promote financial inclusion on a global scale, continue leading the cryptocurrency sector, and accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets worldwide. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the website , and follow CoinW's X Account , and Telegram Group .

