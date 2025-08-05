CoinW Unveils Upgraded Fee Structure and Reward Ecosystem to Boost Crypto Utility and Earnings

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinW, a global leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform , has unveiled a major upgrade to its spot trading fee structure , alongside additional user benefits and global payment perks. This initiative marks a significant step toward building a trade-to-earn-driven asset ecosystem, offering users more flexibility, efficiency, and profitability.

Lower Fees, More Benefits

Spot Fee System Fully Upgraded

The upgraded spot trading fee structure introduces a nine-level system (Lv1–Lv9), based on either a user's 30-day trading volume or average daily asset holdings. No applications or manual reviews are needed—tiers are updated daily.

With maker and taker fees dropping as low as 0.020% and 0.030%, CoinW's rates are well below industry averages—offering strong value without compromising liquidity or capital efficiency. This streamlined model lowers entry barriers for new users while better rewarding active traders and long-term holders alike.

"The update isn't simply a fee adjustment—it's a pivotal step in advancing the CoinW asset experience," said Nassar Achkar, CoinW's Chief Strategy Officer. "We're building an inclusive crypto financial ecosystem where users can grow their assets and spend them globally, all within one platform. This reflects our commitment to both technological progress and the long-term promise of democratized crypto finance."

Seamless Global Payments with CoinW Card

As part of the upgrade, CoinW is also rolling out the CoinW Card—a global crypto payment solution that links your digital assets to everyday spending.

Users can apply for a virtual or physical SGD-denominated card and pay with USDT directly—no need for manual withdrawals. Highlights include:

Free virtual card issuance with zero monthly fees

Physical cards support global ATM withdrawals with single transaction limits up to $20,000

Support for online and offline purchases worldwide

Up to 50% off physical card fees during the launch period

More than a payment tool, CoinW Card connects digital assets to real-world spending, advancing crypto adoption worldwide. Whether shopping online or withdrawing cash abroad, users enjoy a truly borderless payment experience.

As part of the Fast-Track Access Program, eligible users can unlock CoinW Card privileges, tiered fee discounts, and extra incentive coupons—all in one go.

Limited-Time Campaigns to Celebrate the Upgrade

To mark this milestone, CoinW will run three user-centric campaigns from August 4 to August 31, providing easier access to discounted trading fees, enhanced reward opportunities, and exclusive benefits:

Tier Access at Half Threshold: Trade or hold 50% of usual requirements to enjoy tiered fee discounts for 30 days.

Trade or hold 50% of usual requirements to enjoy tiered fee discounts for 30 days. 7-Day Fee Trial for New Users: New or migrating users can submit proof of trading or holdings from other platforms to receive Lv3 fee rates (Maker 0.070%, Taker 0.075%) for 7 days.

New or migrating users can submit proof of trading or holdings from other platforms to receive Lv3 fee rates (Maker 0.070%, Taker 0.075%) for 7 days. 100% Win Mystery Box Draw: Complete daily tasks for up to 4 chances to win prizes such as discounted fee cards, CoinW Cards, reward coupons, and popular tokens like SOL and PEPE.

These campaigns make CoinW's asset ecosystem more accessible, providing users with opportunities to engage and transact more efficiently.

By lowering fees, enhancing trading conditions, and enabling real-world spending options, CoinW continues to expand the practical use of cryptocurrencies—turning digital assets into everyday lifestyle tools and making crypto finance more accessible and user-friendly for everyone.

