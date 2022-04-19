Dechert Welcomes Commercial Real Estate Finance and Securitisation Partner Back to its London Office

LONDON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP today announces that Richard Pugh has re-joined the firm's global finance practice as a commercial real estate finance and securitisation partner based in London. His return to the firm marks the fifth partner to return to Dechert in less than four months, following the recent additions of Kathleen Mylod, Alon Goldberger, Sonia Gioseffi and Jon Burke.

Mr. Pugh's appointment bolsters the continued growth of Dechert's global finance offering, which provides clients with a cohesive international platform across the world's major financial centres.

A specialist in commercial real estate finance (including CMBS and structured repacks) and securitisation (including securitised lending, term ABS issuance and CLOs), Mr. Pugh provides clients with a broad experience and deep understanding and knowledge of the industry. Mr. Pugh started his career at Dechert and, more recently, for the last eight years has headed the in-house legal team at Bank of America covering European commercial real estate finance and securitisation.

David W. Forti, co-chair of Dechert's global finance and real estate practice groups, said: "Richard's extensive experience and strong industry relationships will be great assets for our real estate finance and securitisation practice, and we're delighted to welcome him back to the team. His practice focus further enhances our market-leading global finance group."

Aparna Sehgal, head of Dechert's structured finance and real estate finance teams in Europe, added: "The depth and breadth of Richard's expertise will be an excellent addition to our team, and will strengthen our relationships with key clients across Europe."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Pugh said: "Dechert is where I began my career, and I'm thrilled to be returning to the firm. This is an exciting opportunity to help grow the firm's top-tier global finance practice and to further enhance its already impressive presence in the European commercial real estate finance and securitisation market".

Mr. Pugh joins the global finance practice amid considerable growth in the past year, following the recent additions of leveraged finance partners William C. Robertson, Alon Goldberger, Ani Ravi and Soo-Ah Nah; structured credit and collateralised loan obligations partner Jon Burke; and commercial real estate finance partners Kathleen Mylod and Craig Brown. Mr. Pugh is also very focused on pro bono work, having served as a founder and board director of an educational trust which operates several schools in the UK specializing in children who have been excluded from mainstream education, as well as a mentor for Aspiring Solicitors, a UK charity which aims to increase diversity in the legal profession.

Dechert's commercial real estate finance and securitisation group includes many of the industry's leading lawyers who play a central role in high-visibility real estate transactions. Dechert is recognized as one of the few firms — if not the only firm — that maintains a premier commercial real estate capital markets practice concentrating in loan origination, loan acquisition and disposition, securitisation, servicing, workouts/restructuring and bankruptcy matters.

About Dechert

Dechert is a leading global law firm with 22 offices around the world. The firm advises on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.

