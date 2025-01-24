Dechert Advises Fasanara Capital Ltd on Launch of First Tokenised Money Market Fund

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert advised Fasanara Capital Ltd (Fasanara), a London-based institutional investment manager with over US$4 billion in assets, on launching its first tokenised money market fund.

This innovative product combines the stability of traditional money market investments with the operational eﬃciency of blockchain technology.

Dechert's team worked closely with Fasanara and key service providers on all aspects of the fund structure, product solution development, and legal documentation.

Fasanara's first tokenised money market fund offers investors daily liquidity, with ownership of shares maintained on the Polygon blockchain, with the ability to integrate other blockchains in the future.

Investors can subscribe for shares using digital assets and earn stable yields without leaving the blockchain ecosystem.

As one of the first of its kind, Fasanara's tokenised money market fund seeks to significantly reduce settlement times, increase operational efficiency, and provide greater transparency to investors by offering real-time tracking through a bespoke-built platform maintained by the fund administrator.

The Dechert team was led by financial services partner Craig Borthwick and associate Dona Treska, with support from financial services partners Brenden Carroll and Neel Maitra; financial services counsel Laurel Neale; corporate associate Nicolas Kokkinos; tax partners Joseph Riley and Mansi Seth and associate Zhujing Wu.

Dona Treska said: "The future of finance is digital, and this significant launch, one of the first of its kind in the market, brings us a step closer to it."

Satjeet Sahota, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Head of Special Projects at Fasanara said: "We are excited to launch our first tokenised money market. This marks a significant step in combining the stability of TradFi with the efficiencies and transparency of blockchain technology. We are delighted to partner with Dechert as our counsel on the evolving legal and compliance framework in this dynamic space."

