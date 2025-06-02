Dechert Strengthens Global Finance Practice with Addition of Four-Lawyer Team in London Led by Sushila Nayak

LONDON, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today the addition of a high-profile four-lawyer team, including partners Sushila Nayak and James Jirtle, to its global finance group in London. This strategic move further enhances the firm's structured credit and collateralized loan obligation (CLO) capabilities, underscoring Dechert's commitment to being a market leader in the CLO and ABS space in both Europe and the United States.

Ms. Nayak, who is dual-qualified in New York and England & Wales, brings a wealth of experience advising on highly complex multidisciplinary financing transactions including CLOs, securitisations involving a broad range of esoteric assets (including trade receivables, commodities receivables, music and television rights, tax liens and renewable energy-backed loans) and private debt transactions for borrowers and lenders. She has extensive experience advising on the issuance and restructuring of structured finance products in both Europe and the United States, on compliance with European risk retention requirements and on trade finance matters including receivables, vendor financing and supply chain financing. Ms. Nayak advises major financial institutions and global asset managers, as well as alternative lenders, issuers, arrangers, collateral managers, and corporates. Ms. Nayak will serve as a leader of Dechert's London-based CLO effort.

Mr. Jirtle joins Dechert with significant expertise in structured credit. His experience includes advising arrangers and managers on CLOs, counselling issuers and investors in connection with the warehousing and securitisation of various assets on compliance with European securitisation regulation requirements.

Dave Forti, co-chair of Dechert comments: "We are proud to have built one of the world's leading global finance practices, consistently at the forefront of the most novel and challenging matters. Bringing Sushila and her team on board is perfectly in line with our growth strategy and solidifies our position as a leading force in structured credit."

John M. Timperio, co-chair of Dechert's global finance and real estate practice groups, adds: "The structured credit and CLO space is growing rapidly, and the added expertise of Sushila, James, and their team will contribute to our market leading practice. Their addition greatly enhances our ability to expand our service offerings to financial institutions and asset managers worldwide."

"Dechert has an impressive global platform and advises on a broad range of cutting-edge transactions. I look forward to joining the firm and supporting the continued growth of its first-rate practice," said Ms. Nayak.

In addition to the new partners, Dechert is pleased to welcome two new associates who will be joining the firm alongside Ms. Nayak and Mr. Jirtle. The associates bring valuable experience in structured credit, further strengthening the firm's capabilities in this area.

Dechert's structured credit and CLO practice is one of the leading and most innovative practices in the world with specialist lawyers operating from Dechert's offices in London, Dublin, Charlotte, New York and Boston. Globally, Dechert works with over 50 CLO managers, more than any other law firm, and in 2024 worked on over 94 deals with a collective value of over $39.5 billion. The team advises on market-leading CLOs and novel credit structures. For example, in November 2024 Dechert advised on the first-ever European Middle-Market Private Credit CLO for Barings, which was recognised as "CLO Deal of the Year" by GlobalCapital in its European Securitization Awards 2025 and recently advised Golub Capital Partners on the largest CLO transaction ever, valued at US$2.494 billion.

