Dechert Bolsters Private Equity Practice with Addition of Joseph Dennis

LONDON, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that Joseph Dennis has joined the firm as a partner in London in its corporate and securities practice group to bolster the firm's global M&A and private equity capabilities.

With over 15 years of experience, Mr. Dennis advises both domestic and international private equity funds, as well as financial investors, portfolio companies and management teams. His expertise spans a diverse range of transaction types including UK and international leveraged buyouts, growth capital investments, reorganisations, disposals and management incentive schemes. Mr. Dennis has strong experience in key industry sectors including financial services, asset and wealth management, real estate, infrastructure, technology, media and telecommunications and fintech.

Widely recognised as a leading practitioner in the private equity space, Chambers UK 2024 and Legal 500 2025 describe Mr. Dennis as "excellent" and commend his "strong work ethic and exceptional negotiation skills". Furthermore, Mr. Dennis is noted by clients for his "very strong levels of client service, sophistication and commercial vision". He has been distinguished in Legal Week's 40 under 40: The Rising Stars in Private Equity in 2019 and then, again, in 2023.

Co-chair of Dechert, Mark Thierfelder, said: "Joseph's addition demonstrates our clear strategic focus on growing and further strengthening our global private equity practice specifically, and broader asset manager-facing practice more generally, and strongly aligns with our growth strategy focused on attracting top-tier talent and expanding our presence in the key markets and money centres around the world."

Ken Young, co-chair of Dechert's corporate and securities practice added: "We are thrilled to welcome Joseph to Dechert. Joseph brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in advising on a broad range of private equity and broader private capital transactions. His deep understanding of the private equity landscape and strong client relationships will be hugely valuable as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver exceptional service to our clients."

Mr. Dennis said: "I am excited to be joining Dechert's very well-established and impressive global private equity practice, with its deep industry expertise and innovative approach. The firm's commitment to excellence and its strategic presence in key financial centres worldwide provide an excellent opportunity to drive growth for our clients in an increasingly complex market."

Mr Dennis' appointment closely follows the hires of Nick Tomlinson in February 2025 and Anthony Lombardi in October 2024, further strengthening the firm's private equity, corporate M&A and fund finance capabilities in London.

Dechert has been at the forefront of advising private equity firms for more than 40 years. In recent years, the practice has been ranked among the top law firms for U.S. and Global PE Buyouts and Global M&A by Bloomberg, LSEG, and Mergermarket. With 350 private capital and private equity clients, the firm has unique insights into how the industry has evolved and where it's going next. Dechert's globally integrated team of more than 500 lawyers advises private equity, private credit and multi-strategy asset managers on flexible solutions at every phase.

