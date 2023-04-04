Dechert Continues Global Finance Expansion With London Partner and CLO Specialist Aaron Scott

LONDON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that Aaron Scott has joined the firm's global finance practice as a partner based in London. Mr. Scott is the sixth partner to join the global finance practice since the start of 2022, following the additions of leveraged finance partner William C. Robertson (New York); commercial real estate finance partners Kathleen Mylod (New York) and Richard Pugh (London); asset finance and securitization partner Jay Southgate and debt and acquisition finance partner En-Min Chua (New York).

Mr. Scott specializes in structured finance and securitization with a focus on CLOs. He advises on a wide range of transactions for global financial institutions and has forged strong relationships with many European banks. Additionally, he advises on the EU regulatory aspects of U.S. CLOs (including risk retention and transparency requirements). Mr. Scott received a BSc in Psychology and a law degree from the University of Otago in New Zealand in 2012. He trained and worked as a lawyer in New Zealand before moving to London where, prior to joining Dechert, he worked in the structured finance practice of another international law firm.

Laura Swihart, co-chair of Dechert's global finance and real estate practice groups, said: "As CLOs continue to be one of the global finance market's most innovative and important asset classes, investor demand for highly skilled lawyers like Aaron will continue to grow. We are delighted that Aaron is bringing his expertise and entrepreneurial spirit to Dechert."

Gus Black, chair of Dechert's London Management Committee, said: "Growing our ability to service both CLO arrangers and managers is a strategic focus for the firm. Aaron's depth and breadth of knowledge will strengthen both our local and global client offering."

Mr. Scott commented: "I am thrilled to be joining Dechert, and I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to help further enhance the firm's already strong presence in the European commercial real estate finance and securitization markets."

Dechert's commercial real estate finance and securitization group includes many of the industry's leading lawyers who play a central role in high-visibility real estate transactions. Dechert is recognized as one of the few firms — if not the only firm — that maintains a premier commercial real estate capital markets practice concentrating in loan origination, loan acquisition and disposition, securitization, servicing, workouts/restructuring and bankruptcy matters.

Mr. Scott is one of several lateral partners to join Dechert's London office since the start of 2021, following the arrivals of Adam Plainer and Kay Morley (restructuring), Sam Whittaker (private equity), Judith Seddon (white collar), Richard Pugh (global finance), Colin Sharpsmith (financial services), and Douglas Lahnborg and Saira Henry (antitrust).

Dechert is a leading global law firm with 21 offices around the world. The firm advises on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.

