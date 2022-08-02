Dechert Bolsters its Global Financial Services Capability with New Partner in Dublin

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP is expanding its funds practice with the addition of Emmet Quish as a partner in its Dublin office. Mr. Quish is an experienced funds lawyer with a focus on the structuring, establishment and ongoing compliance for all types of investment funds, including alternative funds and UCITS. In addition to providing counsel to asset managers, investment funds and management companies, he brings with him strong relationships at leading asset management firms across Europe and internationally.

Gus Black, co-chair of Dechert's global financial services and investment management group, said: "Emmet is a highly-regarded and experienced lawyer, and we are delighted to welcome him to Dechert. His arrival further enhances our market-leading and growing global funds practice."

Carol Widger, Managing Partner of the firm's Dublin office, added: "Emmet is a great addition to our Dublin-based client offering, and I look forward to working closely with him as we expand our financial services and funds practice globally. Emmet's significant experience will ensure we continue to provide the highest quality service to our clients."

Commenting on his appointment, Emmet Quish, said: "This is an exciting time of growth and expansion for Dechert, a firm known for its breadth and depth in financial services, and I look forward to contributing to its premier practice as well as its ambitious plans for the future."

Dechert advises across the full range of fund structures, particularly focusing on alternative funds, private equity and private debt, hedge and exchange-traded funds, and UCITS. Dechert's expertise extends across all major asset classes, fund domiciles and structures, providing expertise at every stage of the investment lifecycle. The investment funds and private equity transactional practices are on a fast-track growth trajectory, advising hundreds of asset managers and other private investment fund clients worldwide.

Dechert was the first law firm with a funds practice in all key European fund domiciles, including the UK, Ireland, Luxembourg, Germany and France, as well as the U.S., the Middle East and Asia. The firm is consistently recognized by independent experts as a leading law firm for investment funds.

Dechert was one of the first global law firms to enter the Dublin market in 2010 and has one of the largest financial services and investment management practices in Dublin. The team has grown considerably in the last few years and includes six partners, most notably Mark Dillon who was promoted to partner in January 2022. Dechert's practice in Dublin provides asset managers with full scope support in the operation of their investment products and investment management activities.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675243/Dechert_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Dechert LLP