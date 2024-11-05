Dechert Antitrust Merger Investigation Timing Tracker (DAMITT) Q3 report published

BRUSSELS, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

European Union key facts:

With only eight significant merger investigations concluded thus far in 2024, the EC continues to fall behind the average for the first nine months of the year.





Phase I remedy cases are slowly becoming a thing of the past, representing only one percent of all Phase I cases.





The proportion of deals abandoned is rising in the EU, reaching 25 percent of total significant merger investigations for the first time since 2011.





The average duration of both Phase I with remedies and Phase II cases remains high, despite signs of improvement for Phase II cases.





The rejection of the EC's approach to Article 22 by the ECJ heralds a new era of uncertainty for merging parties, with the EC counting on Member States using their call-in powers to enable referrals.

Read the full report here.

