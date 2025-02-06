Cynerio Ranked Among Top 2 Vendors in 2025 Best in KLAS in Healthcare IoT Security

Continued excellence reflects Cynerio's leadership in healthcare cybersecurity, delivering innovation and real-world impact for hospitals and health systems

NEW YORK , Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynerio, the healthcare cybersecurity platform dedicated to securing medical and IoT devices, has once again been recognized among the top two highest-rated vendors in the 2025 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report for Healthcare IoT Security, earning an overall performance score of 94 out of 100. This marks the third consecutive year that Cynerio has earned a top ranking, underscoring its continued commitment to protecting hospitals from cyber threats, reducing risk, and improving operational resilience.

KLAS ratings are based entirely on feedback from healthcare providers, making this recognition a direct reflection of Cynerio's impact in real-world hospital environments. The company was rated highly across key performance criteria, including product capabilities, value, ease of use, and customer support.

Healthcare-Focused Security with NDR-H

Unlike generic cyber-physical systems (CPS) security platforms, Cynerio is purpose-built for healthcare, ensuring hospitals have the tools they need to detect and respond to threats across IoT, IT, and medical devices—all within a clinical context. Cynerio's NDR-H solution extends beyond traditional device security, providing hospitals with real-time attack detection, automated risk mitigation, and actionable intelligence tailored to the unique needs of healthcare environments.

"Cybersecurity in healthcare is about more than stopping threats—it's about ensuring that hospitals can continue delivering care without disruption. Healthcare organizations today need security solutions that are powerful yet simple, precise yet comprehensive. At Cynerio, we believe in delivering robust protection, intelligent automation, and real-time insights without burdening already stretched security and IT teams. As cyber threats evolve, we will continue to lead with solutions that are built for healthcare, solving the problems that matter most to our customers, whether it's risk reduction, compliance, or operational efficiency."

— Leon Lerman, CEO & Co-founder, Cynerio

Customer Testimonials: Real-World Impact

Hospitals and healthcare providers across the industry highlighted Cynerio's ability to enhance security, visibility, reduce cyber risk, and provide actionable threat intelligence:

"Before we had Cynerio's system, we were hit hard with a virus that had a massive impact on us. That is why we invested in Cynerio's system. It has allowed us to predict and prevent viruses, and we haven't had any cyberattacks penetrate our network since we got the system. We have absolutely gotten our money's worth from the platform because we pay a fraction of the cost of one event per year for the vendor's service." — Director of IT Security





— "The vendor's implementation services are really good. We can get people on the phone with us quickly, and that is awesome. If I have a question, I can just email one of the top engineers there. I don't want to go through a three-day support thing, so it is really cool that an engineer can just answer my questions. I appreciate the vendor's agility before they are established. I love working with this kind of company. We are pioneers in trying new stuff." — IT Manager





— "I'm highly satisfied with driving tangible outcomes because of the way the system delivers. It shows us outdated operating systems and where we should focus some of our capital dollars. The system detected when some pieces of equipment were talking to things outside the facility network. Cynerio IoMT Solutions is doing everything Cynerio promised that it would. It successfully detected a malware virus that went into our facility. Based on our experience, I would recommend Cynerio IoMT Solutions to anybody. We are very happy with the product." — VP





— "We brought Cynerio IoMT Solutions in because we felt we didn't have a good view of what our biomedical devices were doing. Cynerio is tied into looking at that stuff and providing feedback. Cynerio calls us, lets us know whether they see an issue in our environment, and lets us know whether there is something we should really be looking at. And nine times out of ten, there is something that we need to follow up on. Cynerio is very proactive. They let us know whether a device is on firmware that is known to have problems and needs to be patched or updated. The system is doing what it is supposed to do in terms of detecting, alerting, and keeping the level of security within the organization high. The system has detected issues in the past that we have been able to jump on and rectify." — IT Director





— "Cynerio worked with us during our initial training to make sure that we understood how to use their tools in a way that would suit what we needed. When we are struggling or having an issue, Cynerio's senior leaders have no problem with rolling up their sleeves and working to help us come up with a solution. We have been on calls with higher-ups at Cynerio multiple times. I know that the vendor deals with organizations across the entire planet, but they still take the time to be with us when we need them to." — Cybersecurity Manager

Building a Safer Future for Healthcare

With cyberattacks on hospitals increasing in frequency and sophistication, Cynerio remains dedicated to delivering innovative, healthcare-first security solutions that provide meaningful protection without adding complexity.

About Cynerio:

Cynerio's Healthcare Cybersecurity Platform is tailored to safeguard medical environments against constantly evolving threats. From real-time detection of malicious network activity to strategic micro-segmentation guidance, Cynerio delivers a suite of proactive and reactive protections that elevate the security of healthcare facilities and ensure the safety of patients. For more information, visit Cynerio's Website

