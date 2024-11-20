Cynerio Recognized As Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2024 by The Healthcare Technology Report

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynerio, a leading innovator in healthcare cybersecurity, today announced its recognition among The Healthcare Technology Report's Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies for 2024. This distinction highlights Cynerio's pivotal advancements this year, from its breakthrough innovations in generative AI-driven security to the industry's first healthcare-specific Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution, positioning Cynerio as the benchmark for effective cybersecurity in healthcare.

2024 has been a transformative year for Cynerio. Amid a rise in healthcare-targeted cyberattacks — now affecting U.S. hospitals at an unprecedented rate of every 7.1 minutes — Cynerio has proactively responded with innovations that prioritize healthcare's unique security needs. By expanding its solutions beyond medical device security to encompass the entire clinical network, Cynerio has provided healthcare organizations with comprehensive, actionable defenses that protect against ransomware, ensure regulatory compliance, and deliver unmatched visibility into connected device risks.

"Being named to The Healthcare Technology Report's Top 100 list reflects the tremendous strides Cynerio has made this year," said Leon Lerman, CEO and Co-Founder of Cynerio. "Our goal has always been to anticipate and outpace the cybersecurity challenges healthcare faces, and this year we've not only expanded our geographic footprint but also reshaped what's possible in healthcare security with new generative AI capabilities and NDR technology specifically tailored to this sector. We're honored by this recognition, and even more energized to continue our mission in 2025, helping healthcare providers around the world navigate the rising tide of cyber threats."

This year's achievements solidify Cynerio's reputation as the "first mover" in critical healthcare cybersecurity technologies. By integrating generative AI into its platform, Cynerio enables real-time threat detection, rapid incident response, and cross-customer benchmarking — all with the scalability to support healthcare providers worldwide. Cynerio's cloud-based capabilities and deep focus on healthcare-specific vulnerabilities have resonated with hospitals and healthcare systems globally, driving the company's footprint across the U.S., Europe, and new regions in 2024.

With the new year on the horizon, Cynerio remains committed to driving the next wave of cybersecurity in healthcare, ensuring that every healthcare facility, regardless of size, has access to innovative tools to combat cyber threats. Looking to 2025, Cynerio plans to build on its platform with additional AI-driven insights, new strategic partnerships, and expanded coverage, empowering healthcare providers to face rising challenges and secure their digital future with confidence.

About Cynerio:

Cynerio's Healthcare Cybersecurity Platform is tailored to safeguard medical environments against constantly evolving threats. From real-time detection of malicious network activity to strategic micro-segmentation guidance, Cynerio delivers a suite of proactive and reactive protections that elevate the security of healthcare facilities and ensure the safety of patients. For more information visit www.cynerio.com.

Media Contact:

Name: Vicki Michaeli

Email: vicki@cynerio.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876294/Cynerio_Logo_Logov1.jpg