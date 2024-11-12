Barts Health Implements Cynerio's Healthcare Cybersecurity Platform

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barts Health NHS Trust has selected Cynerio's healthcare-focused platform for deployment across all sites. After thorough evaluation, the selection was made due to a combination of factors including industry-specific focus, proven proactive security measures, and cutting edge reactive measures that aid in the immediate prevention of attacks.

Cynerio's platform is designed to provide healthcare providers with deepened defences against the multitude of attacks presented by hackers. These defences are centred upon secure detection and analysis of network traffic resulting in full visibility and security analysis of connected devices including Internet of Things (IoT), Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), information technology and mobile devices. This approach enables strategic adoption of proven approaches commonly missing from healthcare environments including day-one attack detection, microsegmentation, proactive patching and clear guidance for healthcare staff. With widespread adoption, Barts Health hopes to minimise common risks faced by healthcare providers, including data breaches, ransomware incidents and other malicious attacks.

To best serve their community, Barts Health has opted to implement Cynerio's full suite, including Network Detection and Response for Healthcare (NDR-H) technology designed to monitor network traffic and detect and respond to threats. Cynerio's NDR-H sits within the hospital's network and monitors traffic without interfering with traffic flow, identifying unusual traffic, performing analysis, and alerting team members to potential attacks that could impact their ability to provide care.

"The ease that we have been able to deploy Cynerio at our 2 primary data centres and start getting Day one value has been amazing and is quickly becoming a valuable tool in our cyber security tooling," stated Ian Lyon from Barts Health.

The joint commitment of Barts Health and Cynerio has resulted in expedited adoption of new protections. Within one month, Cynerio has identified more than 9,5000 previously unmonitored devices. These devices are now monitored, analysed and secured in real-time by Barts Health staff working in conjunction with the Cynerio Customer Success team.

Darrell Bailey, Head of Sales at Cynerio highlighted the immediate value of Network Detection and Response adoption: "Cynerio's advanced technology is especially timely in light of the recent cyber attacks in Southeast London. With NDR-H, Barts Health can proactively shield itself from similar threats and the damaging effects that have impacted the healthcare sector. I'd also like to extend my gratitude to ITHealth, whose outstanding partnership made this deployment possible."

As adoption of Cynerio's offerings matures, Barts Health will continue to see greater benefits including deeper insight into network risk; discovery of potential vulnerabilities within network infrastructure; actionable remediation guidance; one-click reporting and customised dashboards; and complete asset visibility of all connected devices. The Cynerio platform will also enable enhancement of Medical Engineer efficiency by identifying device location, facilitating prompt response and ensuring optimal utilisation of resources.

About Cynerio:

Cynerio's Healthcare Cybersecurity Platform is tailored to safeguard medical environments against constantly evolving threats. From real-time detection of malicious network activity to strategic micro-segmentation guidance, Cynerio delivers a suite of proactive and reactive protections that elevate the security of healthcare facilities and ensure the safety of patients. For more information visit, www.cynerio.com.

