Cyient Wins Three Key Pratt & Whitney Supplier Awards

Reaffirms its position as a trusted supplier; receives "Supplier Highest Productivity Award," "Supplier Innovation Award," and "Consistent Supplier Productivity Award" for 2018.

EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, network, digital, and operations management solutions, has won three awards from Pratt & Whitney for 2018: The Supplier Highest Productivity Award, The Supplier Innovation Award, and The Consistent Supplier Productivity Award. This is the sixth consecutive year that Cyient has won the Supplier Innovation Award and the third consecutive for the Supplier Highest Productivity Award.

Presented at the annual Engineering Pratt & Whitney Supplier Summit, these awards recognize Cyient's outstanding innovation and productivity efforts that led to a record Engineering cost savings for Pratt & Whitney in 2018. The awards reflect Cyient's continued focus on excellence, innovation, and success within its Pratt & Whitney Center of Excellence (CoE).

"Cyient's ability to deliver one of the highest productivity savings among several Pratt & Whitney suppliers is a key differentiating factor that makes our relationship special. Cyient is a dependable and innovative supplier to us, and we look forward to seeing this relationship grow stronger in the years to come," said Chris Kmetz, Vice President of Engineering for Module Centres at Pratt & Whitney.

Anand Parameswaran, Senior Vice President, Aerospace and Defense, Cyient, commented on the occasion, "It gives us immense pride to receive this honor from Pratt & Whitney year after year and strengthens our commitment toward delivering excellence in quality and processes. Cyient has been investing in emerging technology and innovation programs to continuously develop solutions that will provide a critical advantage to our clients."

"We place innovation at the core of our business strategy, and it is this focused approach that helps us consistently deliver significant value to our clients. This productivity recognition is but one example that speaks volumes about our relationship with Pratt & Whitney and aligns with our vision statement of 'applying technology imaginatively to solve problems that matter,'" added Tom Edwards, President, North America at Cyient.

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) provides engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, digital, and operations management solutions to global industry leaders. Cyient leverages the power of digital technology and advanced analytics capabilities, along with domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help clients focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve.

Relationships form the core of how Cyient works. With over 15,000 employees in 22 countries, Cyient partners with clients to operate as part of their extended team, in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, medical, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, utilities, industrial, energy and natural resources.

