Vodafone and Cyient unveil AI-Powered Network Configuration Management Solution to deliver Data driven, Smarter Network Operations

HYDERABAD, India and DALLAS, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark collaboration, Vodafone, a leading technology communications company and Cyient, a global Intelligent Engineering solutions company, have launched an AI-powered Global Network Configuration Management solution supported by data-driven, intelligent configuration analytics

This innovation represents a major milestone in transforming network engineering and operations, delivering unprecedented visibility and efficiency across Vodafone's teams and markets.

This cutting-edge solution is the result of a close collaboration between Vodafone and Cyient teams. It leverages AI to unify configuration data, as well as logical and physical inventory, enhancing network management efficiency across multiple Vodafone local markets

The platform provides Vodafone teams with unified network visibility across markets, enabling them to benchmark configurations, detect anomalies, and track deployments. It supports mobility strategy analysis and spectrum utilization, driving efficiency, alignment, and faster data-driven decisions

"VISMON provides the strategic foundation to oversee configuration data across all markets, enabling us to harmonize practices, identify best-performing setups, and optimize our networks more effectively than ever," said Mostafa Noureldien, Manager, Network Development Digital Strategy, Vodafone.

VISMON, an AI-powered solution, has already delivered transformational benefits in large-scale deployments, including a 70% reduction in time spent compiling cross-market reports, three times faster decision-making, and an expected 50% decrease in errors caused by inconsistent configuration.

"At Cyient, we are proud to partner with Vodafone in their journey toward smarter, faster, and more intelligent network operations," said Joaquim Croca, Vice President and Regional Head of Sales, Cyient. "This AI-driven platform exemplifies how intelligent automation and data-led insights can drive real impact—delivering agility, consistency, and strategic clarity at scale."

This collaboration reflects both organizations' commitment to pioneering next-generation network management.

