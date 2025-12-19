Cyient Semiconductors Acquires Majority Stake in Kinetic Technologies to Drive Custom Power IC Leadership for Edge AI and High-Performance Compute Markets

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient Semiconductors has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Kinetic Technologies, a global leader in power management, high-performance analog and mixed-signal ICs for a total consideration of up to USD 93 Mn. The combination establishes a scaled platform in the $40B+ power semiconductor market, accelerating Cyient Semiconductors' growth trajectory across data centers, electrification, automotive, networking, industrial automation, and the fast-emerging edge AI compute segment.

A Transformational Step in Cyient's Semiconductor Ambition

This acquisition is a game-changer for Cyient Semiconductors' ambition to establish India's first ASIC-led custom power semiconductor powerhouse. Bringing together Cyient Semiconductors' design leadership with Kinetic Technologies' proven portfolio of high-performance analog and mixed-signal ICs - including power conversion solutions, display power, protection, and interface solutions—the company is positioned to take a strong leadership position in high-growth markets.

Powered by proprietary technologies and 100+ patents, Kinetic's deep expertise in power and protection architectures will accelerate custom chip development, enabling Cyient Semiconductors to deliver differentiated, system-level solutions that drive superior performance, scalability, and cost efficiency for customers worldwide.

The acquisition is designed to leverage and amplify Kinetic Technologies' engineering-driven culture and its trusted customer relationships. The current leadership team and engineering organization will continue to operate within its existing structure, with ongoing alignment to Cyient Semiconductors' strategic direction and board oversight, ensuring the continuity for customers, partners, and employees that they have come to expect for close to two decades.

"Combining Kinetic's power management and protection IC depth with Cyient Semiconductors' custom ASIC engine materially strengthens our platform strategy catering to exploding AI demands" said Suman Narayan, CEO of Cyient Semiconductors. "This will help shorten development cycles and scaling our ability to solve the toughest power, thermal, and reliability problems in high volume systems. The result is custom application-specific power management ICs for data centers, communications, medical electronics, and industrial IoT, delivering superior performance and total cost efficiency"

"Kinetic Technologies can greatly benefit from the semiconductor market opportunities, talent availability in India, and having a strategic partner like Cyient Semiconductors backing our future growth prospects," added Kin Shum, CEO, Kinetic Technologies. "The Indian market is at the cusp of disruption in semiconductor, like how other Asian countries were 10 – 15 years ago, and being part of that journey is exciting".

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Closing is expected to occur in the coming months.

About Cyient Semiconductors

Cyient Semiconductors is a Hyderabad-headquartered provider of custom ASIC/ASSP solutions, with a focus on analog mixed-signal, intelligent power, and advanced semiconductor platforms. With design centers in India, Belgium, and the U.S., Cyient Semiconductors enables global customers in data centers, robotics, automotive, and industrial automation to achieve higher efficiency and faster time-to-market.

About Kinetic Technologies

Kinetic Technologies™ designs, develops and markets proprietary high-performance analog and mixed-signal power and protection semiconductors across consumer, computing, edge AI, communications, industrial, automotive and enterprise markets. The company's product portfolio brings solutions that convert, protect, regulate, and monitor power consumed by analog and digital semiconductors and other electronic loads. Kinetic Technologies is headquartered in San Jose, California operating as a fabless semiconductor manufacturer with R&D centers based in Silicon Valley and Asia. Operations and customer sales support are found globally. *The Kinetic Technologies logo is a trademark of Kinetic Technologies. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are the property of their respective holders.