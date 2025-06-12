MIPS and Cyient Semiconductor collaborate to bring Custom RISC-V-based intelligent power solutions to AI Power Delivery, Industrial Robotics, and Automotive

SAN JOSE, Calif. and HYDERABAD, India, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient Semiconductors Private Limited, a fast-growing custom silicon company based in Hyderabad, and MIPS, a global leader in RISC-V processor IP, today announced a strategic collaboration to develop domain-optimized ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) and ASSP (application-specific standard product) solutions that leverage the MIPS Atlas portfolio of advanced, efficient processor IP. The partnership will focus on enabling real-time, safety-critical applications, power delivery, and compute efficiency in demanding platforms for automotive, industrial, and data center markets. Motor Control & Data Center Power Delivery are focal platforms to leverage Cyient's Analog Mixed Signal capabilities and MIPS Atlas CPU IP.

"As compute systems scale from cloud to the edge, intelligent power delivery is emerging as a key enabler of performance and efficiency," said Suman Narayan, CEO of Cyient Semiconductors. "Our collaboration with MIPS allows us to bring together embedded intelligence and advanced power architectures in custom silicon platforms built on a scalable, open foundation. Together, we are designing tomorrow's semiconductors — purpose-built for a more connected and power-efficient world."

"The problem of power efficiency and motor control are both real-time compute workloads for which MIPS M8500 microcontrollers are the optimal choice," said Sameer Wasson, CEO of MIPS. "Building around our best-in-class real-time and control-loop performance and efficiency, Cyient can bring their unique capability in intelligent power delivery into custom ASIC and ASSP designs to build differentiated solutions that meet our customers unique needs in their target markets."

Demand for software defined vehicles, data center infrastructure, and industrial automation is driving growth for custom silicon. Customers can build advanced, differentiated solutions that are easy to program using MIPS advanced processor IP, based on the open RISC-V instruction set architecture, combined with Cyient intelligent power and mixed-signal design expertise.

Targeted applications include motor drive control, intelligent power management, power delivery management, and safety-critical applications, offered as ASSP or ASIC platforms. OEMs and system integrators will benefit from faster time-to-market, avoiding proprietary lock-ins, and optimized platform cost.

About MIPS

MIPS is the leading provider of compute subsystems for autonomous platforms in automotive, industrial, and embedded markets. With a 40-year heritage in RISC computing innovation and safety capable processing, MIPS is uniquely positioned to simplify the adoption of Physical AI in industrial robotics and automotive applications. MIPS pioneering patented technology is based on the open specification RISC-V instruction set architecture, enabling customers to move beyond proprietary legacy architecture lock-ins. For more information, please visit MIPS.com.

About Cyient Semiconductor

Cyient Semiconductors, a Cyient Group company, delivers high-performance, power-efficient silicon solutions across analog, mixed-signal, RF, and digital domains. Serving HPC, data centres, industrial automation, communications, automotive, and healthcare sectors, it supports the full chip lifecycle—from architecture to production—through both turnkey and design service models. The company works closely with leading semiconductor firms, OEMs, Tier-1s, and global partners across fabrication, OSAT, and IP to enable scalable, future-ready silicon innovation.