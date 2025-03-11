Culture Summit Abu Dhabi Returns Under the Theme 'Culture for Humanity and Beyond'

Across three days of panels, creative conversations, case studies, artist talks and workshops, the Summit will explore how culture can navigate global transformation and build a sustainable future.

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the dates of its leading global forum, Culture Summit Abu Dhabi, for its seventh edition. The thought leadership gathering will take place between 27 – 29 April 2025, at Manarat Al Saadiyat, within Saadiyat Cultural District in Abu Dhabi.

With the theme, Culture for Humanity and Beyond, this edition will explore the ever-dynamic relationship between culture and humanity in an unrivalled period of transformation. The first quarter of the century has witnessed major power shifts leading to a sense of an uncertain future. The Summit will prompt a collective rethinking of human emancipation, humanism, and seek to find a new common ground to build a shared sustainable future.

Across three days of panels, creative conversations, case studies, artist talks and workshops, the Summit will see renowned artists, leaders, intellectuals and creatives share new perspectives on reimagining what tomorrow could look like, as old ways of thinking become obsolete.

Three sub-themes will be explored across the Summit's duration.

Day one will be focused on the sub-theme, 'reshaping the cultural landscape'. As power shifts continue in a world marked by the digital revolution, economic inequality, and geopolitical volatility, cultural identities and societal values are being redefined. The sessions will explore the impact of these shifts on the production, reception, and consumption of culture, and discuss the role the creative sector can play in guiding humanity through uncertainty towards a confident future.

Day two will explore, 'the new frontiers of a post-human environment'. As advancements in technology, including AI, biotechnology, and environmental studies redefine the essence of humanity, the sessions on this day will examine how culture can ensure these changes enhance human experience. The programme will explore how the cultural and creative sectors are adapting their business models, infrastructures, and policies to seize the opportunities these new frontiers present.

Day three will examine, 'new frames to redefine Culture for Humanity and Beyond'. The sessions will explore how innovative, collaborative efforts and the rise of 'glocal' approaches can foster resilience, inclusion, and sustainability. They will also examine how cultural innovation, and technology can help reshape narratives and create new common ground to overcome global polarization. By doing so, it aims to offer humanity tested models for thriving in a rapidly changing world.

The event's key global partners include UNESCO, The Economist Impact, the Design Museum, Google, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, and Recording Academy. Additional partners include notably Image Nation Abu Dhabi, International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies, Cultural Foundation, The National, the Club de Madrid, the Abrahamic Family House, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Berklee Abu Dhabi, Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, and Institut Français.

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi is an annual global forum that brings international leaders from the cultural and creative industries to explore ways in which culture can transform societies and communities worldwide. The forum reflects DCT Abu Dhabi's commitment to preserving, protecting, and promoting Abu Dhabi's rich cultural heritage while fostering creativity and innovation to build a more inclusive and sustainable global cultural future.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

