Abu Dhabi Selected to Host the 2025 Pritzker Architecture Prize Ceremony

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced that Abu Dhabi will host the 2025 Pritzker Prize ceremony, marking a historic first for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Middle East.

As the world's most esteemed recognition in the field of architecture, the Pritzker Architecture Prize honours living architects whose work demonstrates a combination of talent, vision, and commitment. Their contributions must show consistent and significant impact on humanity and the built environment through the art of architecture.

Abu Dhabi's selection as the host city marks a new chapter in the UAE capital's cultural journey and further strengthens its role as a convening place for the world's leading creative thinkers. It reflects Abu Dhabi's exceptional and growing contribution to global architectural discourse, with a legacy of bold vision and cultural investment that bridges heritage, innovation, and sustainability.

From the development and restoration of the Cultural Foundation to modern icons like Louvre Abu Dhabi, designed by Jean Nouvel (Pritzker Prize Laureate, 2008), the soon-to-open Zayed National Museum by Lord Norman Foster (Pritzker Prize Laureate, 1999), and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi by Frank Gehry (Pritzker Prize Laureate, 1989), the emirate has emerged as a global centre for transformative and meaningful architecture. These landmark projects are in line with DCT Abu Dhabi's ongoing commitment to preserving, promoting, and protecting the emirate's rich cultural heritage while also championing innovation and creativity as drivers of sustainable development and global dialogue.

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: "We are deeply honoured that Abu Dhabi has been chosen as the host city for the 2025 Pritzker Architecture Prize, reflecting the recognition Abu Dhabi has received globally as a cultural centre. By hosting this event, DCT Abu Dhabi is honoured to offer a platform for the exchange of ideas that will shape the cities of tomorrow. This reaffirms Abu Dhabi's long-term vision to place creativity, dialogue, and sustainability at the heart of our development, and our belief in the transformative power of architecture to shape communities and enrich lives."

"Each year, the Pritzker Prize upholds a tradition of hosting the ceremony at architecturally and historically significant venues, ranging across millennia and geographies. In recent years, the UAE's growing presence in the global arts and culture landscape, and openness in supporting the works of international architects provides a backdrop of newness, reflecting the diversity within our mission and the selection of our Laureates and Jurors," explains Tom Pritzker, Chair of The Hyatt Foundation. "As three iconic buildings, each designed by Pritzker Laureates, Jean Nouvel, Norman Foster and Frank Gehry, redefine the skyline of this city, Abu Dhabi lends a natural extension to our program."

The event will coincide with a public panel discussion taking place at the Cultural Foundation on 3 May, led by Liu Jiakun, the 2025 Pritzker Prize Laureate. He will be joined by fellow Laureates Riken Yamamoto (2024), David Chipperfield (2023) and Francis Kéré (2022).

Together, these leading voices will explore the role of architecture in celebrating cultural expression reflected in their own practices and the future of the built environment.

