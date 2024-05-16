Creditflux announces 2024 CLO Manager Awards winners

The Creditflux awards are the only credit fund and CLO industry awards solely determined by data and metrics, showcasing the market's best performers.

LONDON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creditflux, a Debtwire service and part of ION Analytics, held its 16th annual CLO Manager Awards in London on 15 May 2024. The global collateralized loan obligation (CLO) community gathered at London's Landmark Hotel to recognize the best-performing CLOs, CLO managers, and CLO funds in the USD 1.32tn* global CLO market.

This year, a record 80 CLO managers and 32 CLO fund managers submitted performance data for the awards. The list of finalists was announced in April and the category winners were announced live during the Creditflux Manager Awards Dinner, attended by 320 guests.

The awards ceremony followed a full-day Creditflux-hosted CLO Symposium that connected CLO investors with the most important arrangers, managers, and advisors in global structured finance, helping the former to deploy capital and achieve investment goals. The CLO Symposium also provided an outlook on the major trends in the US and European CLO markets, covering current topics in primary and secondary opportunities.

"Despite a backdrop of market volatility and macro-economic challenges, 2023 was another strong year for the CLO market," said Tom Davidson, Managing Editor of Creditflux. "We are delighted to celebrate the best performers in the industry, presenting awards to the 16 managers who triumphed this year."

More details on the methodology for the awards can be found here. The winners are:



Category Winner CLO/Fund Managers Creditflux global manager of the year GoldenTree Asset Management



Best US CLO manager Generate Advisors



Best European CLO manager Voya Alternative Asset Management



Best US boutique CLO manager Sycamore Tree



Best European boutique CLO manager Acer Tree Investment Management



Best MM CLO manager Antares Capital

Funds Best private closed-end CLO fund Napier Park Global Capital Napier Park ELM I

Best public closed-end CLO fund Eagle Point Income Management Eagle Point Income Company (EIC)

Best CLO fund (<$150m) Lupus Alpha Asset Management Lupus Alpha CLO Opportunity Notes II

Best CLO fund (>$150m) Crystal Fund BK Opportunities Fund V CLOs Best US CLO Elmwood Asset Management Elmwood CLO V

Best European CLO Invesco Invesco Euro CLO IV

Best redeemed US CLO CSAM Madison Park Funding XLI

Best new middle market CLO Cerberus Business Finance Cerberus Loan Funding XL

Best middle market CLO Golub Capital Golub Capital Partners CLO 47 (M)

Best new US CLO MJX Asset Management Venture 47 CLO

Best new European CLO Blackstone Credit Glenbrook Park CLO

* Global CLO principal liabilities (debt + equity) as of 31 March 2024 according to Creditflux data

About Creditflux

Creditflux, by Debtwire is the leading source for CLO and credit trading news, data, and analysis globally. Established in 2001, its team of journalists and analysts in New York and London produces daily content online and a monthly print magazine that is the publication of choice for many market professionals, including investors, dealers, brokers, analysts, and service providers. Creditflux is an ION Analytics service.

About ION Analytics

ION Analytics delivers personalized, targeted data, market intelligence, and software to banks, investors, and corporates, helping clients find opportunities and drive better decisions in markets ranging from equities and fixed income to infrastructure and private equity. For more information, visit https://ionanalytics.com

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.