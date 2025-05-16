Computer Vision in Healthcare Market worth US$14.39 billion by 2030 with 24.3% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market, valued at US$3.93 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 24.3%, reaching US$4.86 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$14.39 billion by 2030. The market for computer vision in healthcare refers to the sector where computer vision technology is applied to various aspects of healthcare services, processes, and systems. This market is characterized by the intersection of advanced computer vision algorithms and applications with the diverse needs of healthcare providers, patients, and other stakeholders.

Market growth is propelled by the regulatory initiatives and incentives that promote the adoption of computer vision in healthcare. Regulatory agencies, such as the FDA and EMA, provide frameworks for validating and approving medical devices and software applications based on computer vision technologies. Challenges such as the complexity of integrating computer vision systems into existing healthcare infrastructures, a shortage of skilled IT professionals, and security concerns pose obstacles to the growth of the global computer vision in healthcare market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231790940

Browse in-depth TOC on "Computer Vision in Healthcare Market"

434 - Tables

54 - Figures

413 - Pages

By type, The PC-based computer vision systems segment holds the largest market share in the computer vision in healthcare market in 2024. This can be attributed to the high computational power of PCs, which supports the real-time execution of complex algorithms essential for medical image analysis. The modular architecture of PCs lets users tailor hardware and software to their unique needs.

By hospital management type, the patient activity monitoring/fall prevention segment is expected to experience the highest growth in the computer vision in healthcare market. This surge is driven largely by the global aging population and the emphasis on elder care and fall-safety programs. Computer vision solutions deliver non-intrusive, round-the-clock tracking of movement patterns, spotting fall risks early, and enabling prompt interventions to avert injuries. Additionally, the rise of wearables and smart sensors, paired with advanced vision algorithms, facilitates seamless tracking of patients both in hospitals and at home. These systems boost patient safety and autonomy and alleviate strain on caregivers and healthcare resources.

By geography, in 2024, North America held the largest share in the computer vision in healthcare market, with Europe and Asia Pacific following. The significant presence of North America in the global market can be attributed to factors such as region's strong focus on improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs, which incentivizes the integration of computer vision solutions to streamline processes, enhance diagnostics, and optimize treatment pathways.

In 2024, North America held the largest share in the computer vision in healthcare market, with Europe and Asia Pacific following. This dominance reflects the strong commitment of the region to enhancing patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs, factors that drive providers to adopt computer vision solutions for streamlined workflows, more accurate diagnostics, and optimized treatment pathways. Favorable reimbursement policies from the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for FDA-approved AI diagnostic tools give hospitals a clear financial incentive to deploy vision-enabled systems and realize quicker returns on technology investments. The robust telehealth infrastructure and widespread broadband connectivity enable seamless remote image analysis and virtual consultations, further accelerating the adoption of computer vision in both urban and rural healthcare settings.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231790940

The key players functioning in the computer vision in healthcare market include NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), Google, Inc. (US), Basler AG (Germany), AiCure (US), iCAD, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), SenseTime (China), KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan), Assert AI (India), Artisight (US), LookDeep Inc. (US), care.ai (US), CareView Communications (US), VirtuSense (US), Teton (Denmark), viso.ai (Switzerland), NANO-X IMAGING LTD. (Israel), Comofi Medtech Pvt. Ltd. (India), Avidtechvision (India), Roboflow, Inc. (US), Optotune (US) and CureMetrix, Inc. (US).

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

NVIDIA Corporation develops GPUs, offering value to consumers across PC, mobile, and cloud platforms. It operates through two main reportable segments: Compute & Networking and Graphics. The Compute & Networking segment encompasses a range of components, including data center-accelerated computing platforms and comprehensive networking platforms, such as Quantum for InfiniBand and Spectrum for Ethernet. Technologies such as ChatGPT were trained using NVIDIA's vast infrastructure, leveraging 10,000 GPUs clustered together within a Microsoft computer. It has offices in over 40 offices spanning the Americas, Asia, and Europe. Its subsidiaries include ADEIA Technologies Switzerland AG, Icera Canada ULC, NVIDIA Brasil Computação Visual Limitada, NVIDIA Development UK Limited (UK and Wales), NVIDIA Entertainment Devices Co., Ltd. (China), NVIDIA Graphics Private Limited (India), and NVIDIA GmbH (Germany).

Intel Corporation (US):

ntel Corporation designs and manufactures foundational technologies that drive the evolution of the cloud and an increasingly interconnected world. The company provides computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions to a diverse range of customers across various industries. The company operates through several major segments, including Client Computing, Data Center & AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Intel Foundry Services, and All Other. Its product portfolio encompasses a wide array of offerings, such as devices, processors, boards & kits, chipsets, solid-state drives, server products, networking & communication solutions, wireless technologies, and software & services. Its subsidiaries include Intel European Finance Corporation (Cayman Islands), McAfee Suomi Funding LLC (US), Intel Deutschland GmbH (Germany), Intel Deutschland GmbH (Israel), Intel Holdings B.V. (Netherlands), Intel Technology Sdn. Berhad (Malaysia), Intel Corporation (UK) Ltd., Intel International Finance CVBA (Belgium), and Intel China Finance Holding (HK) Limited (Hong Kong).

Microsoft Corporation:

Microsoft Corporation operates across three business divisions: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. It delivers a range of cloud-based services, applications, and solutions tailored for enterprises, complemented by support and consulting services. Microsoft also designs, manufactures, and markets devices that seamlessly integrate with its cloud offerings. The Microsoft Azure platform, a cornerstone of its cloud services, provides a comprehensive suite of computing, networking, storage, database, and management solutions for businesses. The company serves diverse industries, including communications & media, healthcare, hospitality & transportation, manufacturing & resources, and retail & consumer goods. With a global presence spanning over 190 countries, it is a prominent player in the technology landscape. Among its subsidiaries are Microsoft FSC Corp. (US, Virgin Islands), Microsoft Manufacturing B.V. (Netherlands), Microsoft Puerto Rico, Inc., Microsoft de Argentina S.A., Microsoft Pty Limited (Australia), Microsoft Gesellschaft m.b.H. (Austria), and Microsoft N.V. (Belgium).

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Healthcare IT Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

Healthcare Analytics Market

Get access to the latest updates on Computer Vision in Healthcare Companies and Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg