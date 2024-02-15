Cloud Migration Services Market worth $29.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends including edge computing migration, AI-driven solutions, containerisation, and the use of hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure will shape the cloud migration services market in the future. The evolution of services is driven by issues like regulatory compliance and the complexity of data migration; cost optimisation, DevOps integration, and ecosystem collaboration are key components of effective, safe, and compliant cloud migrations.

The Cloud Migration Services Market is projected to grow from USD 10.2 billion in 2023 to USD 29.2 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Cloud Migration Services Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to numerous business drivers such as rising demand for better agility and automation, and seamless integration and compatibility of enterprises with the evolving landscape of cloud technology.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cloud Migration Services Market"

219 - Tables

52 - Figures

287 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=266815130

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units USD (Billion) Segments Covered Service Type, Deployment Mode, Migration Type Application, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered IBM (US), AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), VMWare (US), Cisco (US), NTT Data (Japan), Accenture (Ireland), Infosys (India), DXC (US), HPE (US), Veritis (US), RiverMeadow (US), Rackspace (US), Informatica (US), WSM (US), and so on.

By service type, assessment & planning services segment to register for the largest market size during the forecast period.

By service type, assessment & planning services segment is expected to register the largest market size during the forecast period. These services align the cloud migration strategy with the business objectives of the organization. By understanding the specific goals and requirements, assessment services ensure that the migration plan is tailored to meet the unique needs of the business. Assessment and Planning Services form the foundational phase of cloud migration, providing organizations with a comprehensive understanding of their current state, aligning migration strategies with business objectives, identifying and mitigating risks, and developing a detailed roadmap for a successful transition to the cloud.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=266815130

By deployment mode, hybrid cloud to register for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The hybrid cloud segment of the Cloud Migration Services Market is growing rapidly. Hybrid Cloud deployment, supported by cloud migration services, provides organizations with a balanced and adaptable approach to cloud adoption. It offers the advantages of cloud scalability and innovation while allowing organizations to retain control over certain workloads and maintain compliance with specific requirements. Cloud migration services are instrumental in designing, implementing, and optimizing Hybrid Cloud solutions tailored to the unique needs of each organization.

By region, Asia Pacific accounted for highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth in Cloud Migration Services Market. Companies in the region are recognizing the cost benefits associated with cloud migration. Cloud services offer a pay-as-you-go model, eliminating the need for significant upfront investments in hardware and infrastructure. Several governments across the Asia Pacific region have been promoting cloud adoption through various initiatives and policies. These efforts aim to foster innovation, improve public services, and drive economic growth.

Top Key Companies in Cloud Migration Services Market:

Some major players in the Cloud Migration Services Market include IBM (US), AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), VMWare (US), Cisco (US), NTT Data (Japan), Accenture (Ireland), Infosys (India), DXC (US), HPE (US), Veritis (US), RiverMeadow (US), Rackspace (US), Informatica (US), WSM (US), and so on.

Recent Developments:

In November 2023 , Infosys entered into a three-year strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to accelerate cloud transformation for financial institutions across Europe , the middle east, and Africa (EMEA). this collaboration, under Infosys cobalt, combines AWS's cloud-native innovation with info sys's domain knowledge, delivering specialized cloud migration and modernization services. the aim is to provide transformative cloud solutions, leveraging generative AI and data analytics, industry-specific use cases, and shared toolsets for accelerated adoption and compliance.

, Infosys entered into a three-year strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to accelerate cloud transformation for financial institutions across , the middle east, and (EMEA). this collaboration, under Infosys cobalt, combines AWS's cloud-native innovation with info sys's domain knowledge, delivering specialized cloud migration and modernization services. the aim is to provide transformative cloud solutions, leveraging generative AI and data analytics, industry-specific use cases, and shared toolsets for accelerated adoption and compliance. In September 2023 , Oracle and Microsoft announced Oracle Database at Azure, which gives customers direct access to Oracle database services running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and deployed in Microsoft Azure datacenters.

, Oracle and Microsoft announced Oracle Database at Azure, which gives customers direct access to Oracle database services running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and deployed in Microsoft Azure datacenters. In September 2023 , Red Hat, and Oracle announced the expansion of their alliance to offer customers a greater choice in deploying applications on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). As part of the expanded collaboration, Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes for architecting, building, and deploying cloud-native applications, will be supported and certified to run on OCI.

, Red Hat, and Oracle announced the expansion of their alliance to offer customers a greater choice in deploying applications on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). As part of the expanded collaboration, Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes for architecting, building, and deploying cloud-native applications, will be supported and certified to run on OCI. In August 2023 , Cisco and Nutanix partnership streamlined cloud migration with a pre-integrated solution, leveraging SaaS-managed infrastructure through Cisco's Intersight. This collaboration supports flexible deployment options, ensuring compatibility with diverse server environments and cloud choices. Nutanix Cloud Platform capabilities provide a consistent operating model, simplified application management, and scalability for migrated workloads. The partnership's benefits include faster migration, reduced costs, improved management, enhanced security, and increased scalability and agility.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=266815130

Cloud Migration Services Market Advantages:

Organisations can save a lot of money by moving to the cloud since they can pay only for the resources they use, cut maintenance costs, and minimise capital expenditures on hardware and infrastructure.

With the ability to adjust to shifting market conditions and business requirements, cloud migration services enable enterprises to swiftly roll out new services and apps and meet changing client requests.

Because cloud migration offers centralised access to data and apps, it makes it easier for geographically distributed teams to collaborate and increase productivity.

By providing built-in high availability and disaster recovery features, cloud migration services minimise downtime and data loss in the case of disruptions or disasters, ensuring company continuity.

By shifting infrastructure management and maintenance to cloud service providers, cloud migration streamlines IT management and frees up internal resources for strategic projects and core company operations.

Through optimised energy usage and resource utilisation in cloud environments, cloud migration reduces the carbon footprint associated with on-premises data centres, hence contributing to environmental sustainability.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and predict the Cloud Migration Services Market by offering (service type, and deployment mode), migration type, application, vertical and region

To provide detailed information related to major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the market growth

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Cloud Migration Services Market

To analyze opportunities in the market and provide details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To forecast the market size of segments for five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , , & , and To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies

To analyze competitive developments, such as partnerships, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions, in the Cloud Migration Services Market

To analyze the impact of recession across all the regions across the Cloud Migration Services Market

Browse Adjacent Markets: Cloud Computing Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Cloud Storage Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Telecom Cloud Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Cloud TV Market- Global Forecast to 2026

Biometrics as a Service Market- Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cloud-migration-service-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cloud-migration-service.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg