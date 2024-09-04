Clarivate Launches Generative AI-Powered Web of Science Research Assistant

Developed in partnership with the research community to implement high-quality AI tools responsibly

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today released the Web of Science™ Research Assistant. The new generative AI-powered tool helps researchers find key papers faster, handle complex research tasks and visualize connections. The chat interface combined with the Web of Science knowledge graph allows researchers to get more out of their interactions with 120 years of trusted publication and citation data in the Web of Science Core Collection™.

Emmanuel Thiveaud, Senior Vice President, Research and Analytics, Academia & Government at Clarivate, said: "The Web of Science Research Assistant goes beyond content discovery to enable a deeper, richer research experience. It enhances decision-making, supports skill-building and provides in-depth insights into the dynamics of research fields.

"By partnering with the community and leveraging high-quality, reliable data and expertise, Clarivate is responsibly implementing cutting-edge technology in the Web of Science to improve research discovery and analytics that will transform our world."

Li-Ling Ou, Assistant Administrator, Division of Knowledge Service at the National Cheng Kung University Library, a development partner, said: "We chose to engage with the Web of Science developer partner program due to the database's reputation for credibility and reliability. The high-quality articles available through the Web of Science, coupled with the opportunity to experience a trial period, provided us with a positive and valuable experience. We are eager to promote the Web of Science Research Assistant further among researchers at our institution."

The Web of Science Research Assistant features include:

Flexible search for documents – Users can conduct natural language searches in several languages. The tool delivers overviews that consider more than 120 years of research and reveals connections between concepts and papers in a field of study.

– Users can conduct natural language searches in several languages. The tool delivers overviews that consider more than 120 years of research and reveals connections between concepts and papers in a field of study. Guided prompts and tasks – The tool suggests ways users can enhance their research tasks, following context-specific prompts to expand or refine the scope of discovery. Guided tasks including 'Understand a topic', 'Literature review' or 'Find a journal' help researchers focus on exactly what they need.

– The tool suggests ways users can enhance their research tasks, following context-specific prompts to expand or refine the scope of discovery. Guided tasks including 'Understand a topic', 'Literature review' or 'Find a journal' help researchers focus on exactly what they need. Unique data visualizations – Users can explore trend graphs, topic maps and co-citation networks that show different angles on a topic and guide them deeper into their research.

The tool was developed in collaboration with librarians and researchers worldwide and entered beta testing in December 2023. Development partners help ensure that the generative AI-powered assistant meets rigorous standards for quality, accuracy and privacy. The Web of Science Research Assistant team will continue to work with the community to gather feedback and guidance for future enhancements.

Notes to editors:

The Web of Science Research Assistant is powered by the Clarivate Academic AI Platform, a technology backbone enabling accelerated and consistent deployment of AI capabilities across our portfolio of solutions. All Clarivate AI tools have been responsibly developed in line with the Clarivate AI Principles.

This year Clarivate launched the AI Academic Advisory Council, a group committed to fostering a collaborative environment where diverse voices can contribute to the responsible advancement of AI in academia.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media contact:

Rebecca Krahenbuhl, Senior Manager, External Communications

newsroom@clarivate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo.jpg