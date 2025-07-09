Clarivate Releases 2025 G20 Research and Innovation Scorecard Highlighting Global Collaboration and Impact

New Data Reveals Shifting Global Partnerships, Rising Open Access, and Focus on SDG-Aligned Research

New in 2025, the scorecard incorporates data from the Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI), a multidisciplinary journal edition in the world's most trusted citation index – the Web of Science Core Collection. This addition enhances the scorecard's ability to reflect the full breadth of global research activity.

This year the ISI has refined the scorecard to better highlight collaboration and impact, reflecting G20 host South Africa's Ubuntu philosophy of connectedness and collaboration. Through dynamic visualizations, it reveals each member's research performance alongside economic context and academic priorities. New features include OECD field-level breakdowns, insights into open access and SDG-aligned research, and a focus on how G20 nations are working together to address global challenges.

The 2025 scorecard is freely available now on Clarivate.com and launches ahead of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on November 22–23.

Emmanuel Thiveaud, Senior Vice President for Research & Analytics, Academia & Government at Clarivate said: "At Clarivate, we are committed to advancing responsible research assessment by providing transparent, data-driven insights that empower institutions and policymakers. The 2025 G20 scorecard reflects this commitment, highlighting the collaborative and societal impact of that research. By incorporating new data sources and refining our approach, we aim to support a more inclusive and connected global research ecosystem."

Key findings from the 2025 G20 scorecard include:

European Union: Collaboration with Mainland China has more than doubled over the past decade (from 3.0% in 2015 to 6.6% in 2024), while partnerships with the U.S. (12%) and U.K. (9%) remain steady.

Collaboration with Mainland China has more than doubled over the past decade (from 3.0% in 2015 to 6.6% in 2024), while partnerships with the U.S. (12%) and U.K. (9%) remain steady. Mainland China: Leads the G20 in research output with nearly 900,000 papers in 2024 – triple its 2015 volume. Over half of these papers involve domestic collaboration, reflecting a shift toward internal partnerships.

Leads the G20 in research output with nearly 900,000 papers in 2024 – triple its 2015 volume. Over half of these papers involve domestic collaboration, reflecting a shift toward internal partnerships. United States: International collaboration has increased to 43% but remains lower than other advanced economies, likely due to the scale of domestic research. Mainland China is the U.S.'s largest international partner, primarily through bilateral partnerships.

International collaboration has increased to 43% but remains lower than other advanced economies, likely due to the scale of domestic research. Mainland China is the U.S.'s largest international partner, primarily through bilateral partnerships. United Kingdom : International collaboration has grown from 55% in 2015 to 70% in 2024, driven by multi-country partnerships. The U.S. remains the U.K.'s top partner, but collaboration with Mainland China has also risen significantly (from 5.5% to 14.4%).

International collaboration has grown from 55% in 2015 to 70% in 2024, driven by multi-country partnerships. The U.S. remains the U.K.'s top partner, but collaboration with Mainland China has also risen significantly (from 5.5% to 14.4%). Canada : Maintains strong ties with the U.S., with 26.8% of Canadian papers in 2024 co-authored with U.S. researchers. Nearly half of these are in Medical & Health Sciences (47.2%), followed by Natural Sciences (39.5%).

Maintains strong ties with the U.S., with 26.8% of Canadian papers in 2024 co-authored with U.S. researchers. Nearly half of these are in Medical & Health Sciences (47.2%), followed by Natural Sciences (39.5%). Australia : Mainland China has overtaken the U.S. as Australia's top research partner, with collaboration rising from 9.7% in 2015 to 19.5% in 2024. Most of this joint research is in Natural Sciences (56.3%) and Engineering & Technology (45.4%).

Gordon Rogers, Senior Manager, Data Science at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate said: "This year's scorecard tells a powerful story of how G20 nations are evolving their research strategies – embracing open access, deepening international partnerships, and aligning more closely with global challenges like the Sustainable Development Goals. Our enhanced visualizations and field-level insights make it easier than ever to explore these trends and understand the dynamics shaping global science."

Notes to editors:

The G20 research and innovation scorecard 2025 is available to explore on the Institute for Scientific Information page at Clarivate.com, with a freely downloadable executive summary highlighting key findings and trends. A blog analyzes India's research performance.

The G20 members featured in the scorecard are:

African Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China (Mainland), European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The African Union became a full member of the G20 at the Delhi Summit in September 2023, having previously participated as an invited organization.

*Note: Data for Mainland China includes Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR.

