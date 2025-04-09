Clarivate Expands its Academic AI Platform, Introducing Agentic AI for Research and Learning

New AI Agents, Agent Builder and community tools will help accelerate academic workflows while keeping humans in control.

LONDON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate, a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the expansion of its Academic AI Platform, helping institutions harness agentic AI to accelerate productivity, save time for researchers, students and staff, and engage users in the digital environments they already use. Beginning in April 2025, Clarivate will introduce AI Agents to support key academic workflows. As part of this expansion, we are initiating the development of an Agent Builder and community-driven AI tools, supported by a Development Partner Program set to launch in 2025.

As the Academic AI Platform evolves, it continues to focus on academic needs and be guided by the Clarivate AI principles, keeping integrity and human oversight at the center of decision-making.

AI Agents: Going beyond generative AI

AI Agents, powering the next wave of AI innovation, are advanced software programs capable of reasoning, planning, and taking actions to achieve specific goals. They integrate contextual understanding, decision-making, and iterative learning, enabling to accomplish complex multi-step tasks across multiple data sources through a single point of interaction. While generative AI excels at producing text and answering queries in a transactional manner, AI Agents go further by proactively guiding workflows, facilitating nuanced conversations, and executing actions.

Clarivate brings AI Agents into academia through the Academic AI Platform, building upon its suite of AI-powered research, analytics and metadata assistants introduced in 2024 and already adopted by over 3,000 institutions. Purpose-built AI Agents leverage curated data and workflow tools from Clarivate, enabling librarians, administrators, academics, and students to achieve more with greater efficiency and precision while ensuring academic values remain central.

Clarivate is working toward developing a portfolio of pre–built AI agents. The first series of AI Agents will include:

Literature review: Guiding researchers through the literature review process by optimizing queries, retrieving and analyzing data from data sources, and summarizing key insights. The agent will simplify what is often a labor-intensive and time-consuming process of synthesizing literature to help researchers identify themes, gaps and hot topics. It will launch on April 10, 2025 through the Web of Science Research Assistant.





Research Intelligence: Web of Science Research Intelligence will provide powerful analytics for university leaders and research managers to support data-driven decision-making. AI agents will address core priorities such as connecting researchers with potential collaborators, providing comparative insights into research performance, and matching researchers with relevant funding opportunities. These AI agents will be available to Web of Science Research Intelligence development partners and early adopters by August 2025 .

Agent Builder: A flexible development environment requiring little to no coding expertise

In addition to the pre-built AI agents, Clarivate is initiating the development of an Agent Builder—a flexible environment that enables institutions to create, customize and deploy their own AI-powered tools. The new Agent Builder will democratize the creation of AI agents and will help institutions reach users where they are, such as by integrating AI into institutional and library portals, learning and discovery services, and other environments.

To simplify the development process, the Agent Builder will include capabilities such as a prompt builder, workflow orchestration, and system connectors, making it easier for institutions to implement AI solutions without extensive technical expertise. Institutions will be able to integrate Clarivate curated content sources and software solutions into their AI agents as well as their local data sources and applications through an intuitive low-code/no-code conversational interface. These same tools will power the development of Clarivate pre-built AI Agents, ensuring a seamless and scalable approach across the platform.

Community-built AI tools

Libraries have long thrived on collaboration—and AI should be no different. The Clarivate Academic AI Platform will offer new opportunities to support that tradition, enabling institutions to contribute, share and build on each other's AI solutions. With community-built templates, workflows, and tools libraries can accelerate development together and ensure that AI solutions evolve in ways that reflect their academic priorities.

Oren Beit-Arie, senior vice president of Strategy & Innovation at Clarivate, said: "With the expansion of the Clarivate Academic AI Platform, we're introducing AI Agents and the Agent Builder to foster a collaborative ecosystem where institutions can develop, refine, and share AI-powered solutions built on curated content. This approach builds on past community-led innovation—such as Cloud Apps and the Developer Network—ensuring that AI supports institutional priorities. By working together, we can shape AI in ways that are transparent, responsible, and deeply aligned with academic values."

To accelerate innovation and adoption of the Academic AI Platform, Clarivate is introducing a Development Partner Program, inviting academic libraries to co-create and refine AI-driven solutions. To learn more or explore partnership opportunities, contact the Clarivate Academic AI group.

