Clarivate Launches AI-powered Regulatory Assistant Within Cortellis Suite to Boost Productivity and Ease Regulatory Burden

Integrated into Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence, new AI capability helps regulatory teams streamline access to critical intelligence and understand requirements with ease

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the beta launch of its AI-powered Regulatory Assistant within Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence. This new capability is designed to help regulatory professionals navigate complex and evolving global requirements with greater ease, speed and confidence. Informed by customer input and tested with industry partners, the beta version of the Regulatory Assistant is built to meet the real-world needs of regulatory professionals across biopharma, medtech and research organizations. The Regulatory Assistant will be launched to all Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence users in September with additional capabilities designed to further enhance usability, personalization and decision support.

Features within the Beta version of Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence AI Assistant include:

Conversational AI with referenced answers: Users can ask regulatory questions naturally and get precise, cited responses, saving hours of manual work. The AI-powered Assistant, guided by domain expertise, understands regulatory nuances to provide customers with accurate answers.

Your conversations, always within reach: Users can pick up right where they left off with chat history, resulting in more relevant, personalized responses.

Multilingual by design: Search and interact in preferred languages for a seamless, tailored experience.

Yuval Kiselstein, VP, R&D, Life Sciences & Healthcare at Clarivate, said: "Today's regulatory environment is increasingly complex and fast-changing. The beta launch of the Regulatory Assistant is a key milestone in our mission to empower regulatory teams with intuitive, AI-driven tools that enhance productivity and support confident, compliant decision-making. By working closely with our Collaborative Partners, we are building a solution that reflects real-world workflows and priorities."

Janeen Skutnik-Wilkinson, Director, Regulatory Intelligence & External Engagement, Moderna, said: "We are so pleased to be a part of the beta testing for the new AI Regulatory assistant. This tool will save us significant time and resources compared to searching manually, and we are already seeing how this will speed up internal enquiries and intelligence work. We have been impressed with how the team is actively engaging clients in the development process by seeking out and acting upon our feedback to continually improve the product. They are dedicated to building a useful tool that meets our needs while ensuring that it is also accurate and user-friendly."

With market-leading intelligence solutions, transformative data technologies and trusted AI, Clarivate equips customers with the insight and foresight they need across every stage of the product lifecycle, from early discovery through commercialization and beyond. In line with this commitment, the new AI-powered Regulatory Assistant brings the Clarivate mission to life by helping customers navigate complexity, accelerate decision-making and shape the future of healthcare.

As regulatory professionals face mounting pressure to keep pace with global changes, interpret complex requirements, and ensure compliance, the Regulatory Assistant streamlines access to trusted intelligence, enabling faster, more confident decisions. Built on the same proven Clarivate AI platform that powers Clarivate solutions, including Web of Science, and trusted by hundreds of organizations, it combines powerful technology with 30+ years of regulatory expertise relied on by top pharma and global agencies.

To learn more about the Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence AI-powered Regulatory Assistant, visit here.

