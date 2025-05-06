Clario Announces Completion of Acquisition of WCG's eCOA Business

Clario strengthens its leadership in digital endpoint data collection with the acquisition of WCG's eCOA business, enhancing support for neuroscience clinical trials.

Acquisition expands Clario's extensive capabilities in study design, clinical outcomes assessments, centralized image analysis, and regulatory guidance for complex trials.

Continues Clario's investments in innovation and growth to drive advancements in high-quality clinical trial data solutions.

PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario , a leading provider of digital endpoint data solutions to the clinical trial industry today announced completion of its acquisition of WCG's electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) business. This strategic move enhances Clario's ability to provide best-in-class data collection and analysis solutions for neuroscience drug development, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable data across all therapeutic areas.

"I am excited to bring WCG's eCOA team and technologies to Clario," said Chris Fikry, M.D., chief executive officer, Clario. "Along with our recent acquisition of neurology imaging analysis experts, NeuroRx, we are positioned to be the true leader in delivering endpoint data solutions to neuroscience clinical trials. Our clients now have access to the most reliable, high-quality data across multiple modalities and all major neuroscience endpoints. This will have wide-ranging benefits for our customers and to patients in this area of significant unmet medical need."

The addition of WCG's eCOA capabilities further amplifies Clario's leadership position in providing support for neuroscience drug development, which includes:

Study design and protocol development

Site selection and training

Clinical outcomes assessments

Centralized image analysis

Cardiac safety expertise

Quantitative movement analysis

Regulatory guidance

"This acquisition is a game-changer for clinical research in neuroscience," said Terry Burke, executive vice president and general manager of Clario's eCOA business. "WCG has made significant contributions to eCOA in neuroscience trials, and we have long respected their achievements in this space. We've planned a seamless integration with an aim on preserving what's already working well — trials will continue uninterrupted, and the platforms and study teams customers rely on will remain in place. By bringing WCG's eCOA professionals and scientific capabilities to Clario, we can deliver the high-quality data and scientific rigor needed to support new complex studies and to accelerate breakthrough therapies."

Astorg and Nordic Capital — two leading private equity firms with deep expertise in the healthcare sector — have co-owned Clario since 2019. Novo Holdings and Cinven also support the company as minority shareholders.

Judith Charpentier, co-head of Flagship & head of Healthcare at Astorg, and Daniel Berglund, co-head of Healthcare at Nordic Capital Advisors, commented in a joint statement:

"We are truly excited about Clario's strategic acquisition of WCG's eCOA business, which will further strengthen its position as a global leader in clinical trial endpoint solutions. We are proud to continue our collaboration with Clario's leadership team and support the company's continued growth and innovation journey."

About Clario

Clario is a leading provider of endpoint data solutions to the clinical trials industry, generating high-quality clinical evidence for life sciences companies. We offer comprehensive evidence-generation solutions that combine medical imaging, eCOA, precision motion, cardiac solutions and respiratory endpoints.

For more than 50 years, Clario has delivered deep scientific expertise and broad endpoint technologies to help transform lives around the world. Our endpoint data solutions have been deployed over 26,000 times to support clinical trials in more than 100 countries. Our global team of science, technology, and operational experts have supported over 60% of all FDA drug approvals since 2012. Clario's shareholders are Astorg, Nordic Capital, Novo Holdings, and Cinven.

