Clario Collaborates with AWS to Push New Boundaries in Clinical Data Analysis with Generative AI

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a leading provider of endpoint data solutions to the clinical trial industry, today announced a multi-year agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to advance its generative AI platform. By leveraging AWS's AI and machine learning technologies, Clario is enabling healthcare and life sciences organizations to process complex documents and trial data with enhanced speed and accuracy, reducing clinical trial startup times.

"Our collaboration with AWS represents a pivotal step forward in Clario's mission to streamline operations and deliver regulatory-grade data faster," said Jay Ferro, Chief Information, Technology and Product Officer at Clario. "By harnessing the power of AI, we're not only reducing operational burdens, but also improving data accuracy and quality to help our customers achieve greater compliance, and ultimately, improved patient outcomes."

Clario has long been dedicated to investing in AI to support our customers as they adapt to the ever-evolving clinical trial landscape. This collaboration demonstrates an innovative approach that applies AWS capabilities to create a robust multi-modal data analysis pipeline. Clario's proprietary generative AI platform orchestrates multiple large language models and deep learning models using AWS infrastructure to achieve best in class results. This scalable system enables the rapid processing of clinical documents and multi-modal data, transforming vast volumes of unstructured information into actionable insights, empowering life sciences companies to accelerate innovation.

A vision for scalable innovation

Working with AWS, Clario is successfully implementing AI in life sciences. By adopting an iterative approach to model development and optimizing each phase of analysis, Clario is delivering a scalable solution tailored to the unique challenges of clinical trials.

"AI, and specifically generative AI, is a game changer for our industry," said Marko Topalovic, Chief AI Officer at Clario. "Our commitment to using cutting-edge technology like AWS's comprehensive suite of services, combined with strategic, future focused approach to redefine clinical trial conduct, allows us to experiment, refine, and deploy solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients while maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance."

"We're excited to work with Clario to support the advancement of clinical trial data management using generative AI to analyze endpoint data across imaging, cardiac safety, eCOA, and respiratory assessments," said Allyson Fryhoff, Managing Director of Healthcare & Life Sciences at AWS. "Their work underscores the huge opportunity that advanced technologies bring to drug development by transforming unstructured data into insights that help sponsors get effective therapies to patients faster than ever before."

Clario is a leading provider of endpoint data solutions to the clinical trials industry, generating high-quality clinical evidence for life sciences companies. We offer comprehensive evidence generation solutions that combine medical imaging, eCOA, precision motion, cardiac solutions and respiratory endpoints.

For more than 50 years, Clario has delivered deep scientific expertise and broad endpoint technologies to help transform lives around the world. Our endpoint data solutions have supported over 26,000 clinical trials in more than 100 countries. Our global team of science, technology, and operational experts have supported over 60% of all FDA drug approvals since 2012.

