Clario announces acquisition of imaging provider NeuroRx

Acquisition further builds on Clario's neuroscience expertise and capabilities

PHILADELPHIA, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario , a leading provider of endpoint data solutions to the clinical trial industry, today announced they have acquired NeuroRx, a leader in imaging analysis with expertise in multiple sclerosis.

"We're excited to welcome NeuroRx to Clario," said Clario's chief executive officer, Chris Fikry, M.D. "This strategic acquisition reinforces our strong leadership in imaging and further expands our capabilities in neuroscience—an area of immense importance in advancing medical innovation. By augmenting our expertise in this critical therapeutic area, we are even better positioned to support our customers in developing life-changing drugs."

NeuroRx has built a reputation for providing clinical trials with a comprehensive suite of imaging-related services—from protocol assistance to the interpretation and reporting of data. They have supported the approvals of numerous neurological therapies, including 12 FDA-approved multiple-sclerosis drugs since 2011.

NeuroRx's founder and chief executive officer, Douglas Arnold, M.D., will be joining Clario as Senior Scientific Advisor. "Since 2002, our team at NeuroRx has been dedicated to advancing imaging science to support the development of breakthrough treatments for neurological diseases," he said. "With experience in over 300 clinical trials, we have seen firsthand the impact that advanced image analysis can have on drug development. Joining Clario allows us to expand our reach, increase innovation, and broaden our impact on drug development."

In addition to the NeuroRx acquisition, Clario last week announced a signed definitive agreement to acquire WCG's eCOA business. Together, the two acquisitions are expected to strengthen Clario's scientific expertise and service delivery capabilities in the neuroscience therapeutic area.

"Neuroscience is one of the most challenging frontiers in medicine, and tackling it requires deep expertise and unwavering commitment," said Clario's executive vice president and general manager of Clario's Medical Imaging and Specialty Solutions, Joyce Suhy, Ph. D. "With NeuroRx joining our organization, we are gaining a team of scientists and imaging capabilities that have played a pivotal role in advancing multiple sclerosis drug development, as well supported treatments for Huntington's, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases. I couldn't be more excited about what that means for Clario, our customers, and their patients."

To learn more about Clario, visit Clario.com.

About Clario

Clario is a leading provider of endpoint data solutions to the clinical trials industry, generating high-quality clinical evidence for life sciences companies. We offer comprehensive evidence-generation solutions that combine medical imaging, eCOA, precision motion, cardiac solutions and respiratory endpoints.

For more than 50 years, Clario has delivered deep scientific expertise and broad endpoint technologies to help transform lives around the world. Our endpoint data solutions have been deployed over 26,000 times to support clinical trials in more than 100 countries. Our global team of science, technology, and operational experts have supported over 60% of all FDA drug approvals since 2012. Clario's controlling shareholders are Astorg, Nordic Capital, Novo Holdings, and Cinven.

For more information, go to Clario.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About NeuroRx

Founded in 2002 by Dr. Douglas Arnold, NeuroRx is an imaging provider with an unparalleled expertise in diseases impacting the Central Nervous System ("CNS"), such as multiple sclerosis, Huntington's, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and other rare neurological diseases. Since its founding, NeuroRx has supported clinical studies in 82 countries, and provided its expertise in over 300 clinical trials.

For more information, visit NeuroRx.com.

Clario Media Contact:

David Malley

media@clario.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1677749/Clario_Logo.jpg