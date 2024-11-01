Celebrate 40 Years of the UAE and China's Diplomatic Relations at the Upcoming 'Building bridges for the future UAE & China' Event in Abu Dhabi

Taking place on Abu Dhabi's Corniche from November 1st to 3rd, 'Building bridges for the future UAE & China' will host a series of interactive workshops, live performances, cultural displays, and culinary experiences

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The distinguished "Building Bridges for the Future: UAE-China" event, reflecting the spirit of unity and collaboration between the UAE and China, will be held in cooperation with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi. Taking place over three days, from November 1 to 3, on Abu Dhabi's picturesque Corniche, this landmark event commemorates 40 years of enduring partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the People's Republic of China.

The event's theme, "Reflecting on The Past, Present, and Future," pays tribute to the deep-rooted ties, milestones, and collaborative spirit that have defined the UAE-China relationship since 1984. The UAE currently maintains two diplomatic representative offices in China, in Beijing and Shanghai, and this strong bond has continued to develop over the past number of years, with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed visiting China in June of this year.

What to Expect

Visitors to the Corniche will instantly be immersed in a rich tapestry of Emirati and Chinese culture, with interactive workshops that invite attendees to explore traditional crafts from both nations. Through hands-on activities like calligraphy, fan painting, and basket weaving, guests can experience the artistry that has been passed down through generations, celebrating the shared values of craftsmanship and heritage.

Visitors can enjoy the soulful notes of traditional Emirati Oud music and the dynamic moves of the Tai Chi, and Kung Fu, with each display honouring the distinct cultural essence of its origin.

Artisan stalls situated along the Corniche will display handcrafted goods from Emirati and Chinese artists, providing an intimate view into each nation's cultural richness. Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, a roaming Dragon Dance and Al-Ayyala performers will weave through the crowds, filling Abu Dhabi's Corniche with the colours, sounds, and spirit of celebration, embodying the unity at the heart of the UAE-China partnership.

Join the Celebration

When: November 1st to 3rd

Timings: from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM for all days

Where: Abu Dhabi's Corniche

Buy tickets online here: https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/95487/building-bridges-for-the-future