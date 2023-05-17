Bulletin from Kindred Group's Extraordinary General Meeting

VALLETTA, Malta, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), held in accordance with the rules set out in article 135 of the Companies Act (Cap.386 of the Laws of Malta), the meeting resolved the Board's proposal for mandate for share repurchase, share cancellation, share issue and for a performance share plan for the senior management respectively in accordance with the Notice.

At the EGM, 39.21 per cent in nominal value of the total shares/SDRs in issue were represented at the meeting and 99.99 per cent of those represented voted in favour of granting authorisation for share repurchase, whereas 99.99 per cent of the shares/SDRs represented at the meeting voted in favour of share cancellation and 99.99 per cent of the shares/SDRs represented at the meeting voted in favour of granting the mandate for share issue. Finally, 94.44 percent of the shares/SDRs represented at the meeting voted in favour of the performance share plan for the senior management.

