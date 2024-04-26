Bulletin from Kindred Group plc's Annual General Meeting

SLIEMA, Malta, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Kindred Group plc's ("Kindred") annual general meeting held on 26 April 2024 (the "AGM") 35.01 per cent in nominal value of the total shares/Swedish depository receipts ("SDRs") in issue were represented.

At the AGM, Evert Carlsson, James H. Gemmel, Heidi Skogster, Cédric Boireau, Jonas Jansson, Andy McCue, Martin Randel and Kenneth Shea were re-elected as Directors of the Company. In addition, Evert Carlsson was re-appointed as the Chairman of the Board.

In addition, at the AGM, the resolution to pay a total fee of GBP 806,500 to Directors elected at the AGM, who are not employed by the Company, was approved in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal.

The AGM also resolved that, until the general meeting of the shareholders decides otherwise, the Nomination Committee shall consist of not less than four and not more than five members.

