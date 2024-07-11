Building Information Modeling Market worth $14.8 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Building Information Modeling Market"

150 – Tables

70 – Figures

250 – Pages

Building Information Modeling Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 8.0 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 14.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Deployment Type, Project lifecycle, End User, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complying with BIM standards across multiple geographies Key Market Opportunities Integration of VR and AR technologies with BIM solutions Key Market Drivers Enables building management systems and facility management systems



By Offering Type: Service segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

BIM as a Service (BIMaaS) allows for real-time access to BIM models and data via internet connectivity, facilitating enhanced collaboration among project teams, stakeholders, and partners irrespective of their geographic locations. This accessibility fosters seamless communication and decision-making across distributed teams. Moreover, BIMaaS providers offer customizable services tailored to meet specific project needs, including capabilities such as 3D modeling, clash detection, scheduling, cost estimation, and facility management. This flexibility empowers organizations to choose and pay for precisely the services required, optimizing resource allocation and budget management effectively.

By Project lifecycle: Preconstruction to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The pre-construction segment holds the largest market share in the building information modeling (BIM) market. Utilizing BIM during the pre-construction phase can increase construction speed and lower costs, as well as decrease on-site rework and material waste, contributing to environmental sustainability. By identifying and addressing clashes and issues before construction starts, BIM helps ensure a smoother and more efficient construction process.

By Deployment Type: The cloud-based BIM solutions is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Cloud-based BIM solutions integrate effortlessly with other cloud-based tools and services, such as project management software, data analytics platforms, and IoT devices. This integration boosts the overall functionality and efficiency of BIM workflows. Additionally, cloud service providers manage software updates, maintenance, and security patches, ensuring users always have access to the latest features and improvements without requiring manual intervention.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=95037387

By Region: North America to hold larger market share in 2023.

North America holds a significant share in the building information modeling (BIM) industry, with the market encompassing the US, Canada, and Mexico. Leading companies driving this market include Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems, Trimble Inc., Procore Technologies, Inc. The US is expected to lead the BIM market in North America. It hosts several tier 1 companies and is at the forefront of adopting advanced digital systems within the infrastructure sector. This leadership position underscores the region's robust adoption of BIM technologies across various construction and engineering projects.

Key Players

The major players in the building information modeling companies include Autodesk Inc. (US), Nemetschek Group (Germany), Bentley Systems, Incorporated (US), Trimble Inc. (US), Dassault Systèmes (France).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=95037387

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Building Automation System Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Offering (Facility Management Systems, Security & Access Controls, Fire Protection Systems), Communication Technology (Wireless Technologies, Wired Technologies), Application & Region-Global Forecast to 2028

Building Management System Market by Software (Facility, Security, Energy, Emergency, Infrastructure Management), Service (Professional, Managed), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

Smart Home Market Size, Share, Statistics & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, Smart Speaker, Smart Kitchen and Smart Furniture), Software and Services, Sales Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Home Automation System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Management, Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment & Other Controls), Software & Algorithm, and Region (2020-2025)

Door and Window Automation Market by Component (Operators, Sensors & Detectors (Infrared, Proximity, and Microwave), Access Control), Product (Industrial (Sectional, High-Speed, Roller Shutter), Pedestrian Doors (Sliding, Swing)) - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/building-information-modeling-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/building-information-modeling.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg