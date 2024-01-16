Brain Monitoring Market Worth $4.8 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™.

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Monitoring Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.5 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $4.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors propelling the brain monitoring market include the escalating occurrence and prevalence of neurological disorders, heightened awareness surrounding neurodegenerative diseases, an uptick in traumatic brain injuries, and expanding utilization of brain monitoring in clinical trials.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=909

Browse in-depth TOC on "Brain Monitoring Market"

595 - Tables

33 - Figures

336 - Pages

Brain Monitoring Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $3.5 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $4.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Procedure, Modality, Medical Condition, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities The increasing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive devices Key Market Drivers Increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders

The accessories segment is expected to register the highest growth of the brain monitoring market

By product, the global brain monitoring market is categorized into devices and accessories. The accessories segment is expected to register the growth of the brain monitoring market in 2022. The growing population, increasing incidence of neurological disorders, technological advancements, and the rising adoption of novel accessories are expected to propel the growth of this market.

Non-invasive procedures accounted for the largest share of the brain monitoring market

By procedure, the global brain monitoring market is categorized into invasive and non-invasive. The non-invasive segment held the largest share of the brain monitoring market in 2022. Primarily attributed to the factors such as non-invasive techniques are associated with lower risks of complications, infections, and side effects compared to invasive procedures. This safety profile makes them more favorable, especially in cases where continuous or repeated monitoring is required.

Fixed devices accounted for the largest share of the modality segment of the brain monitoring market

By modality, the global brain monitoring market is categorized into fixed, portable, and wearable. The fixed devices held the largest share of the brain monitoring market in 2022. This is due to their established presence and usage in clinical settings such as hospitals, specialized healthcare facilities, and research institutions. These fixed devices are often considered the standard for comprehensive brain monitoring due to their accuracy, reliability, and advanced functionalities.

The traumatic brain injury segment accounted for the largest share of the brain monitoring market in 2022.

Based on medical condition, the brain monitoring market is segmented into traumatic brain injury (TBI), stroke, dementia, headache disorders, sleep disorders, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Huntington's disease, and other diseases. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) holds the largest share of the brain monitoring market by a medical condition. One of the primary drivers contributing significantly to the substantial market share of this segment is the increasing global prevalence of Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs). This surge in TBIs creates a considerable demand for managing such cases, necessitating the extensive utilization of brain monitoring devices.

Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the end user segment of the brain monitoring market

Based on end-users, the global brain monitoring devices market is segmented into hospitals, neurology centers, diagnostic centers, ASCs & and clinics, and other end users. The hospital segment held the largest global brain monitoring market share in 2022. Brain monitoring necessitates intricate procedures involving costly and sophisticated devices primarily available within hospital settings. Hospitals experience notably higher patient volumes than smaller clinics and other end users. Moreover, the maintenance expenses associated with brain monitoring devices substantially burden healthcare facilities, and hospitals, in particular, can manage such costs. As a result, brain monitoring devices find predominant use in hospitals, contributing to their dominance and larger market share within this segment.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global brain monitoring market

Based on region, the brain monitoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share of the global brain monitoring market in 2022, while Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The large share of North American brain monitoring market is due to growing number of clinical trials of brain monitoring products, availability of medical reimbursement in US, large patient population for target diseases, the strong presence of device manufacturers in the region, and the availability of significant R&D investments to support brain monitoring development.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=909

Brain Monitoring Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders

Restraint:

Research High cost of complex brain monitoring procedures and devices

Opportunities:

The increasing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive devices

Challenge:

Shortage of trained professional

Key Market Players of Brain Monitoring Industry:

Some of the leading players in the Brain Monitoring market include Advanced Brain Monitoring (US), Masimo Corporation (US), Unilabs Holdings AB (Sweden), Cadwell Industries (US), NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Compumedics, Ltd. (Australia), Medtronic (Ireland), Luciole Medical AG (Switzerland), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Natus Medical, Inc. (US), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Nonin Medical, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), and Neurosoft (Russia).

The break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

By Region – North America–45%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America - 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=909

Brain Monitoring Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the Brain Monitoring market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders, rising awareness of neurogenerative disorders, growing incidence of traumatic brain injuries), restraints (high cost of complex brain monitoring procedures and devices, unfavorable reimbursement policies), opportunities (increasing demand of non-invasive and minimally invasive devices), challenges (the shortage of trained professionals to effectively operate brain monitoring devices).

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global brain monitoring market. The report analyzes this market by products, procedure, modality, medical condition, and end users.

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global brain monitoring market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by products, procedure, modality, medical condition, and end users.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global brain monitoring market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global brain monitoring market.

Related Reports:

MRI Systems Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Neurovascular Devices Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Diagnostic Imaging Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Patient Monitoring Devices Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Neuromodulation Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.





Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/brain-monitoring-devices-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/brain-monitoring-devices.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg