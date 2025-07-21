Organ Preservation Market worth $0.3 billion by 2030 with 6.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The global Organ Preservation Market, valued at US$0.1 billion in 2024 stood at US$0.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$0.3 billion by the end of the period. The organ preservation market is experiencing robust growth fueled by rising incidence of chronic diseases, organ failure, and advancements in transplantation procedures. Increasing rates of end-stage organ conditions—such as kidney, liver, and heart failure—combined with a growing global demand for transplant procedures are key factors accelerating market expansion. The aging population, more susceptible to organ dysfunction, further highlights the increasing need for effective preservation methods to maintain organ viability pre-transplantation. Technological progress in preservation techniques, including hypothermic and normothermic perfusion, is transforming the standard of care by enhancing organ function and extending preservation times. In parallel, developing innovative preservation solutions such as the University of Wisconsin (UW) solution and Custodiol HTK significantly improves transplantation outcomes. Rising awareness among healthcare providers and the public about timely organ donation and preservation is increasing product adoption. Expanding hospital transplant programs, supportive government initiatives, and improved healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets also drive market momentum.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=261269915

Browse in-depth TOC on "Organ Preservation Market"

300 - Tables

100 - Figures

400 - Pages

By solution, the organ preservation market, by solution, is categorized into UW Solution, Custodial HTK, Perfadex, and other solutions (including EuroCollins and Celsior). The UW (University of Wisconsin) solution accounted for the largest market share in 2024. This solution is widely used for preserving and flushing organs such as the liver, kidneys, and pancreas. As the first intracellular solution introduced for this purpose, it has become the benchmark in organ preservation. The dominance of the UW solution can be credited to its high efficacy in improving transplant outcomes. This is primarily due to the inclusion of metabolically inactive compounds like lactobionate and raffinose, which help reduce tissue damage, maintain cellular integrity, and enhance the physiological viability of organs during storage. These advantages have made the UW solution preferred over alternative preservation media.

By technique, the static cold storage segment is expected to dominate the market due to its simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and widespread use in preserving kidneys, liver, and pancreas. While newer technologies such as hypothermic machines and normothermic perfusion are gaining traction, especially for heart and lung preservation, static cold storage remains the gold standard in many transplant centers worldwide. In addition, ongoing advancements in perfusion technologies and a growing focus on organ quality optimization before transplantation are expanding the market. The increasing initiatives by governments and non-profits to promote organ donation, along with improvements in preservation solutions and transportation logistics, are further contributing to market growth. As the demand for transplantable organs continues to outpace supply, efficient and advanced preservation methods become more crucial in ensuring transplant success.

By organ type, Organ preservation, categorized by organ type, includes kidneys, liver, lungs, heart, and pancreas. In 2024, the kidney segment emerged as the leading contributor to the market. This prominence is primarily due to the rising prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), for which kidney transplantation remains the most effective treatment option. As kidney failure cases continue to grow, so does the number of transplant procedures, necessitating efficient preservation of donor kidneys before implantation in recipients.

By end user, the organ preservation market is divided into transplant centers, hospitals, and specialty clinics. In 2024, the organ transplant centers segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the extensive establishment of healthcare facilities that operate dedicated transplant programs. These centers are central to organ retrieval, preservation, and transplantation, making them critical consumers of preservation products and technologies.

By geography, The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the Asia Pacific region is attributed to supportive government policies, rising public awareness regarding organ donation, and a surge in organ donation activities. Countries like China and Japan have implemented standardized national guidelines for organ donation and transplantation, which are playing a key role in advancing the market. Additionally, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, the increasing burden of chronic illnesses, and the rise of medical tourism across several countries in the region are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=261269915

The prominent players in the global organ preservation market are Paragonix Technologies (US), XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden), Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH (Germany), Essential Pharmaceuticals, LLC (US), TransMedics (US), OrganOx Limited (UK), 21st Century Medicine (US), Shanghai Genext Medical Technology (China), Bridge to Life Limited (US), Waters Medical Systems (US), Preservation Solutions (US), Carnamedica (Poland), Transplant Biomedicals (Spain), Institut Georges Lopez (France), Global Transplant Solutions (US), Avionord (Italy), Organ Preservation Solutions (England), EBERS (Spain), S.A.L.F. (Italy), Biochefa (Poland), Vascular Perfusion Solutions, Inc. (US), and TX Innovations (Netherlands).

Paragonix (US):

Paragonix is the leading market player in organ preservation. It operates mainly in the US and Europe. The company has been focused on developments such as new product launches, partnerships, agreements, and approvals since 2016. The company has developed devices for all thoracic & abdominal organ preservation. Paragonix also focuses on software services and tools for real-time organ tracking. Paragonix partnered with the Lung Transplant Foundation (US) to develop various technologies to improve donor lung preservation. In January 2021, the company partnered with Southwest Transplant Alliance (STA) to provide advanced organ preservation technologies. Such a development proves the company's strong market prevalence.

XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden)

XVIVO Perfusion AB is a prominent market and public domain company. It is headquartered in Sweden and operates in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North & South America. It spends nearly 31% of its revenue on R&D, which is why the company is involved in developing improved products for organ perfusion. XVIVO's lung perfusion solution is used mainly in Lung Preservation, making the solution a gold standard. In September 2020, XVIVO Perfusion entered an acquisition agreement with Organ Assist. This agreement further strengthened the company's product range and expanded its addressable market.

Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH (Germany)

Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH is a leading market player in organ preservation solutions since 1959. It involves developing electrolyte solutions, organ-protective solutions, therapeutics, antidotes, X-ray contrast agents, and medical devices. It has captured the market for Custodial, an organ preservation solution. Custodial holds advantages over other solutions, like reduced viscosity and an improved graft survival rate, and is widely used to preserve all organs, unlike other solutions. These advantages of a Custodial solution for organ preservation prove that Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GMBH holds a substantial market prevalence.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Biopreservation Market

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market

Electrophysiology Market

Human Organoids Market

Transplant Diagnostics Market

Get access to the latest updates on Organ Preservation Companies and Organ Preservation Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg