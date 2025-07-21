Computer-aided Engineering (CAE) Market worth $19.96 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Computer-aided Engineering (CAE) Market is projected to grow from USD 12.28 billion in 2025 to USD 19.96 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of digital twin technology and smart manufacturing is boosting the demand for CAE solutions. CAE tools enable real-time simulation and predictive analysis, making them essential for optimizing processes and ensuring product reliability in Industry 4.0 environments.

Scope Of the Report

Based on software tools, Finite Element Analysis (FEA) segment to lead market during forecast period

Based on software tools, the Finite Element Analysis (FEA) segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Its widespread use in structural, thermal, and fluid dynamics simulations across industries, particularly automotive, aerospace, and heavy equipment, drives its dominance. FEA's capability to simulate real-world conditions such as stress, vibration, and thermal effects makes it a critical tool for enhancing product design, performance, and regulatory compliance.

By deployment mode, cloud segment to account for largest market size during forecast period

The cloud segment is estimated to hold the largest market size by deployment mode during the forecast period. The shift toward cloud-based CAE is driven by its scalability, lower upfront costs, ease of collaboration, and access to high-performance computing without significant infrastructure investments. It enables faster simulation cycles and supports remote engineering teams, improving productivity. Additionally, integration with AI and real-time analytics on cloud platforms is further boosting adoption.

By region, Asia Pacific market to register highest CAGR during forecast period

Based on region, the Asia Pacific market is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, increasing investments in automotive and electronics manufacturing, and the adoption of digital engineering tools across emerging economies like China, India, and Singapore are fueling this growth. The region also benefits from a growing pool of skilled engineers and expanding local CAE software providers, enhancing market penetration. Additionally, rising demand for consumer electronics and electric vehicles is boosting the need for advanced simulation tools. Collaboration between academia and industry is further driving innovation and CAE adoption.

Top Key Companies in Computer-aided Engineering (CAE) Market:

Ansys (US), Autodesk (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Siemens (Germany), MathWorks (US), PTC (US), COMSOL (Sweden), Keysight US), Honeywell (US), Emerson (US), AspenTech (US), CAE, Inc. (Canada), SimScale (Germany), Gamma Technologies (US), Tecosim (Germany), Echleon CAE (Germany), ESPL (India), BETA CAE Systems (Switzerland), Prometech Software (Japan), Rescale (US), ESRD (US), nTopology (US), SimulationPlus (US), Rafinex (Luxembourg), AirShaper (Belgium), and ToffeeX (UK) are the key players and other players in the CAE Market.

