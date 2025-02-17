Boldyn Networks appoints Sara Dickinson as Group CFO

The executive brings significant experience in critical finance roles at sizeable companies

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), one of the world's largest shared network infrastructure providers, announced the appointment of Sara Dickinson as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Sara brings significant experience in critical finance roles across both public and private sectors. She joins Boldyn from BSI, where she served as Group CFO for the past three years.

Sara Dickinson, Boldyn Networks Group CFO

At BSI, a global services company operating in over 60 countries, Sara led a significant transformation of the business and operating model. Prior to BSI, she spent five years at Expedia Group in senior finance roles, including SVP Finance and CFO for the B2B division, where she guided the business through a high-growth phase. Her extensive experience includes senior executive roles at Costa Coffee and Sage plc, further demonstrating her capability in leading financial strategies and operations.

Igor Leprince, Boldyn Networks Group CEO said: "I am delighted to welcome Sara to our executive team during this exciting phase for our business. She is not only a proven CFO with extensive experience in complex international businesses with digital and technological components, but she also excels in guiding companies through growth, transformation, and acquisitions. Sara's expertise in leading change is invaluable. Furthermore, she aligns perfectly with our culture and values at Boldyn."

"I'd like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Stephen Matthews for his close to 12 incredible years of financial leadership, which have been pivotal in Boldyn's integration, growth and success. As Stephen returns home to Australia, he will play a crucial role in onboarding Sara to her new position, where she will oversee our Group Finance and Legal functions", he continued.

"I'm very excited to join Boldyn Networks and support the company's unstoppable growth, driven by its strong values", said Sara Dickinson, Group CFO at Boldyn Networks. "Boldyn is a game changer in the technology industry and is disrupting many sectors with shared connectivity that's sustainable and cost efficient. I'm thrilled to be part of this journey."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2619002/BSI4377Sarav6.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141806/Boldyn_Logo.jpg