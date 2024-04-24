Beta-Glucan Market worth $800 million by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beta-Glucan Market is estimated at USD 542 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 800 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2029 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the beta-glucan market is being fueled by factors like the growing demand for natural food additives in the food and beverage industry and the increasing utilization of beta-glucan in pharmaceutical tablets and capsules. Additionally, the rising trend of incorporating beta-glucan in cosmetic products to enhance emulsification is contributing to market expansion.

By source, the yeast segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period 2024-2029.

Yeast has emerged as a leading and rapidly growing source for the beta-glucan market due to its efficiency in producing high-quality beta-glucans at a fast rate. Yeast plays a pivotal role in industrial fermentation processes, contributing to the production of a range of products like bread, beer, and biofuels. Efficient and speedy growth of yeast is essential for large-scale industrial cultivation to meet production requirements. In industrial settings, yeast strains are frequently tailored for rapid growth rates, including the production of beta-glucans, thereby bolstering yeast's potential as a prolific source of beta-glucan, and they have gained significant attention for their health-promoting properties, including immune system modulation and cholesterol-lowering effects. Yeast, particularly species like Saccharomyces cerevisiae, offers several advantages in beta-glucan production, including scalability, consistent quality, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, advancements in biotechnological processes and genetic engineering have further enhanced yeast's potential as a sustainable and efficient source for beta-glucan production, positioning it at the forefront of the expanding beta-glucan market.

By application dietary supplement segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period

Yeast is crucial in industrial fermentation processes, facilitating the production of diverse products such as bread, beer, and biofuels. Rapid and efficient yeast growth is vital for meeting the demands of large-scale industrial production. In these industrial environments, yeast strains are often optimized for fast growth, which includes enhancing the production of beta-glucans, reinforcing yeast's capacity as a significant source of beta-glucan. Swisse Wellness, an Australian health and wellness firm, introduced the Beta-Immune Booster, a dietary supplement featuring beta-glucan derived from the yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Marketed to bolster immune function, the product debuted in 2021 and has garnered favorable feedback from users. This launch highlights the rising interest in and demand for beta-glucan supplements as consumers increasingly turn to natural and potent dietary aids. This trend suggests a promising future for beta-glucan products in the marketplace.

The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share for the beta-glucan market

The North American beta-glucan market is driven by its extensive use in various products and their associated health benefits. Key players in this market segment in North America include Merck (US) and Lesaffre (US). Advancements in technology have expanded the applications of beta-glucan in the food & beverage industry, where it is utilized as thickening agents, fat substitutes, dietary fiber, and hypocholesterolemic agents, thereby fostering growth in the region.

In the US, consumer preferences are shifting towards low-calorie and low-fat food options due to increased calorie-consciousness. The rising incidence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases has fueled demand for natural and low-calorie ingredient-based food products. Data from the Centre for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2021-2022) indicates that the adult obesity rate has surged to 42.4% in 2020-2021.

The rise in incidences of obesity, heart diseases, diabetes, and other health issues has led to a surge in demand for healthy ingredient-based products manufactured. Consumers in North America are gradually becoming aware of the health benefits of oat beta-glucan and its significance in enhancing body immunity. This, in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the beta-glucan market in this region. The growth of the food industry and the increase in the usage of healthy food ingredients and additives in Canada and Mexico have contributed to the growth of the beta-glucan market in North America. Food manufacturers are therefore concentrating on different applications of beta-glucan products.

Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), dsm-Firmenich (Switzerland), Merck (Germany), Lesaffre (France), Kemin Industries (US), Angel Yeast Co. Ltd (China), Lallemand (Canada), Associated British Foods Plc (UK), Bigrigin (Brazil), Ceapro, Inc. (Canada), NutriScience Innovations, LLC (US), Alltech (US), Garuda International Inc. (US), and Leiber (Germany) are the key players in the beta-glucan market.

