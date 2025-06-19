Solar Panel Recycling Market worth $1.12 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Solar Panel Recycling Market by Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline), Shelf Life (Early Loss, Normal Loss), Process (Mechanical, Hybrid), Material (Silicon, Metal, Plastic, Glass) - Global Forecast to 2030", solar panel recycling market size is projected to grow from USD 0.39 billion in 2024 to USD 1.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period.

A number of factors are creating demand for the solar panel recycling market. Increased adoption of solar energy around the world is leading to an increasing number of end-of-life panels that need to be disposed of. Environmental regulations and government policies related to the environment, encourage the responsible disposal of solar panels by proper recycling, as well as promoting circular economy waste practices. Authorization of the environmental dangers related to the improper disposal of solar panels has led to the urgent need for the more environmentally friendly recycling of these panels. In addition, there is an economic incentive based on the recovery of materials such as silicon, silver, and aluminum from panels that have been disposed of as well.

Polycrystalline is anticipated to be the largest segment of the solar panel recycling market, based on type, during the forecast period

Polycrystalline panels accounted for the largest market share of the solar panel recycling market mainly because they are used extensively in initial solar installations and are relatively affordable to manufacture. The panels have been the most preferred type for large-scale solar installations for the last two decades, particularly in the emerging and price-conscious markets, because of their relatively lower production cost compared to monocrystalline types. Consequently, a large proportion of old and retired solar panels that make it to the recycling pipeline today are polycrystalline. Polycrystalline panels have recoverable materials like glass, aluminum, and silicon that are easy to recover, making mechanical recycling techniques more viable and cost-effective. Their less complex cell structure also makes dismantling easier, with shorter processing time and cost.

Early loss is anticipated to be the larger segment of the solar panel recycling market, based on shelf life, during the forecast period

Early loss accounted for the larger market share of the solar panel recycling market due to the failure and premature disposal of early-installed panels as a result of unexpected failure. Most of these early-generation panels experienced defects during manufacture, were poor-quality materials, or where installation methods were inferior, resulting in compromised performance and reliability. The rapid development of solar tech has also led some system owners to upgrade to new, more efficient panels earlier than their life expectancy, adding volumes of discarded panels. In contrast to panels reaching their typical end-of-life, early-loss panels are entering the recycling stream in greater-than-expected volumes, spurring an immediate demand for recycling solutions.

Hybrid is anticipated to be the larger segment of the solar panel recycling market, based on process, during the forecast period

Hybrid recycling accounted for the higher share of the solar panel recycling market due to its ability to achieve maximum material recovery and meet the continuous demand for materials in the marketplace. Unlike pure mechanical recycling, hybrid recycling offers a way to extract a broader range using mechanical, thermal, and chemical processes and yields high-purity silicon, silver, and rare metals. Hybrid methods will be especially effective for modern, high-efficiency solar panels with more complex materials, such as monocrystalline solar panels, which have ultimately combined and integrated various technologies. As environmental regulations become stricter to promote a circular economy, hybrid recycling provides value in sustainability and economic prosperity with less waste sent to landfills, increased recovery of critical raw material, and advanced recovery choices. Additionally, with increasing investments into advances in recycling processes, hybrid recycling will be an efficient, scalable, and commercially viable commitment for businesses.

Metal is anticipated to be the largest segment of the solar panel recycling market, based on material, during the forecast period

Metals accounted for the largest share of the solar panel recycling market because they represent a larger share of valuable, reclaimable materials in photovoltaic panels. Aluminium, copper, and silver are some of the key metals that are used as materials in the frames of panels, wiring, and contacts and therefore find high demand in recycling processes. Aluminium frames, especially, are present in high volumes and are easy to differentiate, which allows inexpensive recycling with high rates of recovery. Silver and copper, although they occur in lesser amounts, contribute significant economic value based on their relatively high market values and usage in different industries. Metals retain their properties when they are recycled and hence reused in producing new materials, contributing to circular economy objectives. The fact that metals are relatively easy to extract compared to other intricate materials such as silicon or plastics significantly increases their dominance in the recycling industry.

Europe is expected to be the largest region of the solar panel recycling market during the forecast period

Europe holds the largest market share in solar panel recycling due to its robust regulatory framework, advanced recycling infrastructure, and an overall commitment to sustainability. European countries have established comprehensive policy frameworks and targets to manage photovoltaic waste properly, stimulating investments in specialized recycling units. The relatively early adoption of solar energy in Europe means that a significant number of panels have reached or are approaching the end-of-life, further pushing the demand for recycling facilities. The region's emphasis on circular economy principles presents further opportunities for recycling as it encourages the recovery and reuse of economically valuable materials from solar panels, such as silicon, glass, or metals, as needed. With significant levels of both, public awareness and government support promoting green initiatives, conditions appear to be favorable for a rapidly growing emerging market for solar panel recycling.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the solar panel recycling market. First Solar (US), Reiling GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), The Retrofit Companies, Inc. (US), Rinovasol Global Services B. V. (Netherlands), ROSI (France), We Recycle Solar (US), SILCONTEL LTD (Israel), Etavolt Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), PV Industries (Australia), and SOLARCYCLE, Inc. (US).

