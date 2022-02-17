ATFX reported impressive trading results in 2021

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Forex and CFD broker, ATFX reported impressive quarterly and full year growth in trading volume. Introduced 187 new products, bringing the total number of tradable instruments to 351 in 2021, the brokerage recorded an average monthly volume of USD141.8 billion during the last three months of 2021, ending the year on a high note.

ATFX saw its overall volume of trades 18% higher in 2021, reached USD1.65 trillion in 2021. The number was remarkable given 2020 was already a record setting year for many CFD trading platforms like ATFX.

It is worth noting significant Crude Oil Markets volatility in December arose trading interest of ATFX's investors. The monthly volumes of Energy CFDs rose by 266.35% in December 2021, comparing to same month last year. The October and November numbers were 165.09% and 67.52% higher respectively. The Q4 energy CFD trading volume of the group comes at 149.53% higher compared to Q4 2020.

In addition to the rapid volume growth, ATFX won great recognition and countless honors. Year 2021, with no exception, brought good news. There were 14 awards received by ATFX, putting the total to 80. The Best Fintech Forex Broker, the Best Forex MT4 Broker, the Best Forex Introducing Broker Program, the Top 10 Hot Brands of the Year 2021, the Most Influential Companies 2021, and the Most Trusted Brand of the Year 2021 are among the prizes presented for the year.

"We are keen on delivering world-class customer service to our clients, combined with detailed trader education programmes and periodic promotions," said Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX group.

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including forex, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus. ATFX is licensed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and registered by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

SOURCE ATFX