ATFX Presents an Enhanced Trading Experience: ATFX Reviews New Features for Users

HONG KONG, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX has reviewed its platform and introduced a refreshed, more dynamic trading experience for its global clients. These updates reflect a deep commitment to continuous improvement, delivering smoother platform navigation, upgraded functionality in the ATFX CopyTrade program, and an overall user experience tailored to today's traders.

"We have focused on three core areas in this update: platform usability, asset variety, and user experience," said ATFX. "It's all part of our commitment to keeping things powerful, yet simple."

A Trading Ecosystem for Every Trader

As part of its latest update, ATFX reviews all key touchpoints in the trading journey to ensure efficiency and performance. The broker—regulated in multiple jurisdictions—continues to support over 254,000 global clients with a comprehensive trading environment. This includes diverse financial instruments, both Trading Platform 4 and Trading Platform 5, and integrated tools such as Trading Central and Autochartist.

One of the most significant changes is the enhancement to the ATFX CopyTrade ranking page, now allowing users to filter providers by public offer, a total return of 10% or higher, and providers who have executed at least one trade in the past three months. This provides followers with more control and easier access to top-performing strategies.

"We are shaping our platform into a more adaptive and user-centric space," ATFX stated. "Our team is developing more tools to offer deeper insights, better customization, and a smoother trading experience. These improvements mark the beginning of a broader transformation across the ATFX platform."

About ATFX

ATFX consistently reviews market demands and enhances its offerings to support all kinds of traders. It provides various account types—Standard, Edge, and Premium—along with access to over 300 instruments and advanced trading tools. Regular webinars, daily market insights, and up-to-date trading education further strengthen the trader journey.

In Q1 2025, ATFX achieved a trading volume of USD 776.5 billion and was awarded Best Global Forex Broker and Best Forex MT4 Broker in Asia and Latin America for 2024.

ATFX continues to review its services and evolve—ensuring a trading platform that aligns with every trader's goals.

https://www.atfx.com/