ATFX Celebrates Grand Opening of New Office in South Africa

HONG KONG, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX officially inaugurated its new office in Portside Tower, the tallest building in Cape Town's central business district, with a grand opening event held at Hotel Sky on 29 May 2025. The occasion marks a major milestone in the company's strategic expansion across the African continent.

The event brought together clients, partners, and industry stakeholders to celebrate ATFX's continued growth in the region. It featured welcoming remarks and keynote speeches from senior leadership, including ATFX Chairman Joe Li and Regional Head of Africa Linton White. Both highlighted the firm's long-term commitment to serving Africa's dynamic trading community.

"South Africa holds immense strategic value as we continue to grow our presence in key global markets," said Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX. "This new office is not only a testament to our confidence in the region's potential, but also a reflection of our commitment to bringing world-class service and technology to traders across Africa."

Guests had the opportunity to tour the newly launched office, enjoy vibrant cultural performances, and interact with the team driving ATFX's vision in Africa. The evening also featured interactive experiences that reflected the company's client-centric approach and dedication to local engagement.

The new South Africa office houses a comprehensive team of specialists ready to meet the needs of traders, partners, and institutional clients. This includes an Experienced Sales Team, Professional Customer Service Team, Compliance Team, Marketing Team, and dedicated in-house Market Analysts. In addition, the office is supported by Technical Support Specialists, Back Office and Operations Personnels, forming a well-rounded, agile team equipped to provide full-scale service and support across the region.

With the South Africa office now fully operational, ATFX is well-positioned to deliver localized services, deepen client relationships, and support the evolving needs of traders across the region. This expansion reflects the company's broader mission to offer advanced trading technology and exceptional service tailored to regional markets.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 24 locations and holds 9 licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK's FCA, Australia's ASIC, Cyprus' CySEC, the UAE's SCA, Hong Kong's SFC, South Africa's FSCA, Mauritius' FSC, Seychelles' FSA, and Cambodia's SERC. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX delivers exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.