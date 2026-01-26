ATFX Raises the Bar as Africa's Best and Most Trusted Broker in 2026

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX has been named "Best Broker Africa 2026" and "Most Trusted Broker Africa 2026" by International Investor Magazine, reaffirming its position as a leading fintech brokerage in the African market. The dual recognition reflects ATFX's continued focus on trust, service quality, and technological excellence, marking a consecutive win that highlights the company's consistent performance and strong market reputation.

The awards recognise brokers that demonstrate strong regulatory standards, innovation, and a client-first approach, values that align closely with ATFX's leadership in Africa. This recognition is driven by robust regulation, exceptional client service, advanced trading technology, and a strong local presence supporting trader education and liquidity.

Commenting on the achievement, Linton White, CEO ATFX Africa, said:

"We are honoured to receive both the 'Best Broker Africa 2026' and 'Most Trusted Broker Africa 2026' awards from International Investor Magazine. This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and our commitment to transparency, service excellence, and continuous improvement. We remain focused on empowering traders and supporting the growth of Africa's trading community."

Beyond this recognition, the distinction highlights ATFX's commitment to fostering sustainable financial growth across Africa. By combining deep market insight with a client-focused approach, ATFX strives to empower individuals and institutions alike, supporting the development of a more inclusive and resilient financial ecosystem throughout the continent.

For more information, visit ATFX to explore global markets for the latest updates and insights.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 24 locations and holds 9 licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK's FCA, Australia's ASIC, Cyprus' CySEC, the UAE's SCA, Hong Kong's SFC, South Africa's FSCA, Mauritius' FSC, Seychelles' FSA, and Cambodia's SERC. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX delivers exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.