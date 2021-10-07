ATFX once again sponsors the "Duke of Edinburgh Cup"

ATFX recently attended a prize-giving dinner, on 29th September, which was held at the prestigious Wentworth Golf Club. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex was in attendance. The ATFX team will also participate in the upcoming Wentworth Golf event on Oct 7th 2021.

Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX (UK) commented: "ATFX adheres to the corporate social responsibility (CSR) concept of value growth and giving back to society, and actively helps people in need around the world, from public health to education, from environmental protection to disaster prevention." ATFX charity activities cover UK, The Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, and China.

( https://www.atfx.com/en/duke-of-edinburgh-cup-sponsorship/ )

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 200 tradable financial assets, including forex, cryptocurrency, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1654904/Image_DOE.jpg

Related Links

https://www.atfx.com



SOURCE ATFX