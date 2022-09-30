ATFX Appoints Industry Veteran Phil Muldoon as Institutional Sales Director

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX announced that Phil Muldoon, an industry leader, had officially joined the company's institutional business as Institutional Sales Director. As the brand continues to expand its global influence, ATFX has partnered with Phil, an experienced leader, to execute its vision and grow its institutional business. In addition, the broker believes Muldoon's extensive experience will benefit its institutional clients.

Before joining ATFX, Phil worked in institutional sales and marketing in London for nearly four years and has 30 years of experience in banking roles within the UK and the Middle East. Phil previously held key positions at the Abu Dhabi National Bank, Credit Suisse, manufacturer Hannover Trust, and Westminster Bank.

ATFX said that expanding its institutional business is critical to its mission and vision. The broker has directed significant resources in recent years towards growing the division. Therefore, the company has been looking to hire top talent in the industry who are a good fit for its brand. "We hope that Phil will tap into the leading brand image created by ATFX in the past years combined with his industry-wide experience to take ATFX's institutional business to the next level."

ATFX is an award-winning currency pairs/CFD broker with a global presence. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

